South-Western City School District parents have a variety of options when deciding on preschool for their 3- to 5-year-old children.

We offer Special Education Preschool, which provides services to 3- to 5-year-olds with special needs, as well as typically developing peer models, in a small-group setting of no more than 12 children in the classroom.

Special Needs Preschool is available at the South-Western Preschool Center and eight elementary schools or preschool centers around the district.

Tuition is charged for the peer models who enroll.

From 3 to 5 years of age a child’s brain is growing at an amazing rate. They are learning, making connections and developing vocabulary.

Presenting children with a fun, safe and challenging preschool setting can help them develop the skills necessary to enter kindergarten ready to learn.

The South-Western City School District’s FIVE STAR Step Up to Quality centers can provide a powerful early opportunity for a child.

Parents also may take advantage of low- or no-cost preschool through Early Childhood Education and Head Start at the Bostic Center and Stiles Family Resource Center.

ECE is available to 4-year-old children at the Bostic Center.

Tuition is based on a sliding scale according to the federal poverty guidelines. This classroom also serves children with disabilities at no cost.

Parents who qualify can enroll their child in the Head Start program. Head Start is a free program for children whose parents’ incomes are within the federal poverty guidelines. Families of children with special needs are encouraged to apply.

Head Start and ECE classrooms are limited to 16 or 17 children in the classroom. Children receive breakfast and lunch or lunch and a snack depending on whether they attend a morning or afternoon session. At this time the district does not offer full-day services for preschool.

Parents are the first and most important educator in a child’s life, and the skills parents teach their child will last a lifetime.

Preschool educators value the input and participation a parent provides for their child. Studies show parental involvement increases children’s performance in the classroom.

The bar for children is being set higher and higher. Children entering kindergarten are expected to perform at a higher rate than children of the past.

Preschool offers children an opportunity to experience a school setting in a play-based environment where they learn to socialize, count, spell their name, solve problems with peers, hang up their coats, take turns and expand their imagination.

Preschool teachers are highly-trained professionals who help children develop cognitively, social-emotionally and physically for kindergarten.

For more information on preschool opportunities visit swcsd.us or call the Preschool Center at 614-801-8444.

Dawn Brewer is the preschool coordinator for the South-Western City School District.