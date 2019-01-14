American cheese has been long slammed by critics for its texture, composition and what they see as its lack of flavor. Still others value it for its creaminess, consistency and adaptability.

ThisWeek staffers answer the question: What's the best use of American cheese?

Andrew King: My favorite way to enjoy American cheese is by throwing it into the trash can.

Scott Hummel: Are we talking true American cheese or cheese product? If the former, grilled cheese is the best. If the latter, I have no use for it.

Sarah Sole: On grilled cheese sandwiches. Haters will hate, but it has its place.

Nate Ellis: When there’s nothing else to make at home and you’ve decided not to order out it’s good for grilled cheese sandwiches. Or if you wake up in the middle of the night and decide to sit down and eat 64 individually wrapped slices.

Dennis Laycock: Grilled cheese is just about the only thing I would ever make with American cheese.

Abby Armbruster: Grilled cheese, specifically between two basic slices of white bread.

Lisa Proctor: Grilled cheese sandwiches.

Neil Thompson: On cheeseburgers. It's a classic combination.

Lee Cochran: Giving my dogs their medicine.