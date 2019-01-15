Bexley police said a resident in the 2300 block of East Mound Street reported a bullet went through her parked vehicle's windshield between Dec. 31, 2018, and Jan. 1, 2019.

A resident in the 800 block of Sheridan Avenue reported someone damaged the front storm door and rear motion light of the residence during the same timeframe.

In other recent reports from the Bexley Police Department:

* An employee of a store in the 2200 block of East Main Street reported that on Jan. 2, a male entered the business, placed items into a bookbag and left without paying for the items.

* A resident in the 900 block of Euclaire Avenue reported someone opened and damaged the door of his garage on Jan. 5.