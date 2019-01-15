Two friends with compatible skills and tastes are owners of Columbus' newest brewery.

Seth Draeger and Nathan Klein are managing partners of Parsons North Brewing Co., 685 Parsons Ave. in south Columbus.

The 3,500-square-foot space has the vibe of most modern breweries: a towering ceiling, a mix of dark and light wood, dangling light fixtures, garage doors and pristine brewing equipment

Recycled-rubber coasters are a nod to the building's past as a used-tire shop.

The interior is carved into separate themes: an old-school taproom and a cozy lounge, complete with comfortable seating, pinball and other electronic games.

"We've got very different spaces for very different occasions," Draeger said.

A covered patio seats about 70 and will be expanded when landscaping is in place this spring.

Draeger, the brewer, said he should be rolling out eight of his own beers this week, ranging from a robust American stout to a balanced pale ale.

There are 12 taps, which now feature local craft beers. Drager said he will be phasing in his own brews -- he has a repertoire of 30 original styles -- leaving only one tap for a guest brewer.

He said his 10-barrel system is capable of producing 2,400 gallons of suds per week.

Watershed Distillery created the cocktail menu, with several signature drinks available. There also is a wine selection.

Parsons North has a small menu of charcuterie and other small bites but does not have a kitchen.

Draeger said he will be ramping up a food-truck schedule in the future. Customers also are encouraged to order from nearby restaurants and they can bring in their own food, he said.

Klein, the manager, said his past was in retail management, followed by bartending. His most recent job was as a carpenter with Edgework Creative, a local furniture-design and fabrication studio, which built most of the tables and seating at Parsons North.

Draeger, meanwhile, is an electronics wiz who's been brewing for more than four years.

They combined talents in designing the space: Klein with his wood-working skills and Draeger helping build the computer infrastructure.

Needless to say, beer is the cornerstone of Parsons North.

"I believe in his recipes," Klein said.

Draeger said they were drawn to the area because he has a history with the neighborhood, as a resident for 15 years and as the great-great- grandson of Daniel Patrick Carroll, who was an early entrepreneur on the south side of Columbus.

"I've definitely had a love for this area for a long time, a strong family connection," he said.

Parsons North Brewing Co. is open from 3 to 11 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday. It is closed Mondays. The brewery's website is parsonsnorth.com.

