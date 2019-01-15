A Columbus man was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 9 in the first block of Thurman Avenue and charged with robbery, criminal damaging and assault after allegedly assaulting another man and taking his $150 briefcase and $300 laptop, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The suspect also did $200 worth of damage to the victim's vehicle, reports said.

The victim was able to recover his merchandise, reports said.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A $12,000 Chevy Impala, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 4 p.m. Jan. 5 and 1 p.m. Jan. 6 from the 400 block of East Sycamore Street.

* Between noon Jan. 2 and 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 200 block of Reinhard Avenue, a man reported someone removed both license plates from his vehicle and replaced the rear plate with one belonging to another vehicle.

The victim told police he believes the incidents took place while his vehicle was parked on Reinhard, which is one of his current work sites.

The plate found on his vehicle was turned into the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

* Someone caused $3,000 worth of damage to the soft top of a vehicle at 5:37 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 600 block of South Pearl Street.

* A Columbus woman said she was assaulted at 11 p.m. Jan. 6 at a party in the 200 block of East Deshler Avenue.

Pulled quote ... or ...

Subhead ... or ...

Refer line