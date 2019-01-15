A backpack, tablet computer and a trumpet in a case were reported stolen between 6 p.m. Jan. 5 and 10 p.m. Jan. 6 from a vehicle parked on the 5400 block of Hyde Park Drive, according to the Hilliard Division of Police.

Property loss was reported at $1,780.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* Rock salt worth $6 was reported stolen at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 8 from the Hilliard Municipal Building, 3800 Municipal Way.

* A 36-year-old Columbus woman was arrested Jan. 9 on the 3200 block of Fishinger Boulevard after she allegedly failed to stop for police at 11:15 a.m. Jan. 3 on Interstate 270 South. A records check of the vehicle's license plate Jan. 3 indicated the driver was wanted on a warrant for receiving stolen property and traffic violations, but Clark said the original jurisdiction for the warrant was not immediately available.

The pursuit was suspended when the woman did not stop but an investigation revealed she had family members at a Fishinger Boulevard residence, where she was taken into custody six days later without incident, Clark said.

* A 20-year-old woman was arrested for drug abuse and possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanor charges, at 2:40 a.m. Jan. 4 on the 3500 block of Main Street.

* A 26-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 8:25 p.m. Jan. 6 at Center and Main streets.

* A 22-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor drug abuse at 4 p.m. Jan. 8 at Trueman Boulevard and Davidson Road.