A Lewis Center resident reported nearly $30,000 in property missing after a pre-Christmas burglary at his home.

The man called Delaware County Sheriff's deputies about 11 p.m. Dec. 21 to report someone had broken into his home in the 8700 block of Oak Village Boulevard.

Someone broke into the house by forced entry through a first-floor door, reports said.

Missing items included more than 60 pairs of tennis shoes, together valued around $13,000; multiple televisions, each worth between $1,000 and $3,200; a video-game console and games, together worth around $1,000; and $7,000 worth of clothing, according to reports.

In all, police reports said the missing items were valued at $29,500.

In other recent Delaware County Sheriff's reports:

* Deputies arrested an "irate" woman who was "assaulting customers and employees" at a store in the 9600 block of Sawmill Parkway on the night of Dec. 27.

According to reports, the 27-year-old Powell woman's rampage occurred about 8 p.m. Powell police and sheriff's deputies responded to the scene and the woman was arrested around 9:30 p.m., reports said.

Reports do not indicate what prompted the woman's actions, but no one involved needed medical attention.

The woman faces charges of assault, domestic violence, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct, according to reports.

* A Columbus man reported his vehicle was stolen on New Year's Day from a store's parking lot in the 8600 block of Columbus Pike.

According to reports, the man told sheriff's deputies the vehicle had gone missing between noon and 1:15 p.m. Jan. 1.