Portia Yiamouyiannis is expanding her vegan empire.

The owner of Portia’s Cafe in Clintonville plans to open Portia’s Diner in the former Whole World Natural Restaurant & Bakery, 3269 N. High St.

With much remains in the development stage, the diner should be open by year’s end, Yiamouyiannis said.

Customers can expect traditional diner fare: waffles, pancakes, French toast, breakfast burritos, scrambled tofu, hamburgers and hot dogs, plus raw dishes and desserts – all made without dairy, eggs or animal products, she said.

“It’s of course going to have my spin on it, so it’s going to be up to my standards,” she said.

Meanwhile, Yiamouyiannis has doubled the space of her cafe, 4428 Indianola Ave., by expanding into an adjacent space.

It is now used a spillover seating at the restaurant, but her plan is to create a breakfast-and-lunch coffeehouse, offering coffee and espresso, baked goods and prepared food such as sandwiches and salads.

She said she hopes to have the coffeehouse up and running within a month or so.

Currently, Yiamouyiannis owns Clintonville Natural Foods, a health-food store, located several storefronts south of the cafe and proposed coffee shop.

