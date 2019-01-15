A 38-year-old Columbus man was arrested last week after he allegedly was seen going through yards and attempting to access a man's vehicle.

Police responded to the 2600 block of Wexford Road at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 6 after a man reported he saw someone walk through his backyard and then attempt to enter his locked vehicle, which was parked in the driveway.

When officers reached the area, they reported seeing a man walking through several yards before they stopped him in the 2500 block of Coventry Road.

The man was charged with criminal trespassing and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Franklin County jail after officers learned an active warrant had been issued for him in Delaware County for theft, as well as a warrant for drug abuse and driving under suspension from Grove City.

In other Upper Arlington police reports:

* An Upper Arlington man reported the theft of $1,500 from the 2000 block of Zollinger Road between 6 a.m. Jan. 7 and 8 a.m. Jan. 10. No details were provided about the theft.

* A 39-year-old Columbus man was charged with receiving stolen property after a police found him in possession of a truck and tools that had been reported stolen out of Columbus in the 1400 block of West Lane Avenue at 4:52 p.m. Jan. 8.