A Westerville resident told police his house was shot at midnight Dec. 31 in the 200 block of Crosslake Court.

The resident found a bullet lodged in his bedroom wall. According to reports, a neighbor of that residence also found a bullet hole in the window on the first floor of their house. The bullet from the first house was entered into evidence, according to reports.

No suspects have been identified.

In other recent Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* A Columbus resident reported $80 was stolen from her purse while she was visiting someone at 4 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1000 block of Eastwind Drive. According to reports, no suspects have been identified and police have taken no further action.

* A Westerville resident told police his wallet had been stolen at 7:24 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 400 block of West Main Street. He said his wallet contained a driver's license and a card that had been used to make a $300 purchase of gift cards at a store and $698.75 worth of jewelry from a separate store.

Police are looking for a suspect who was seen using the cards on security footage at the store locations, according to reports.