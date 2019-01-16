An incident that occurred in front of Worthington Kilbourne High School, 1499 Hard Road, this morning, Wednesday, Jan. 16, but all students are safe and the school day will not be affected, according to an email Worthington schools officials sent to district parents.

District staff members received several reports of an unknown male parked in the median on Hard Road in front of Kilbourne, the email said. Witnesses described him as acting erratically while directing traffic with a flashlight, the email said.

The email did not give a time, but district spokeswoman Vicki Gnezda said it is believed the incident occurred after school had started. She said Kilbourne starts school at 7:45 a.m.

The school's school resource officer – a Columbus Division of Police officer because Kilbourne is in Columbus, Gnezda confirmed – responded and determined the person needed medical attention, the email said. The individual was detained by officers until medics arrived.

