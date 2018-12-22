It was my good fortune to be working downtown on Friday, Oct. 26.



Just after noon, a very courteous young man entered the Gift Corner and introduced himself. He greeted me with a handshake and a smile while wishing me a good day. Then he treated me to a bag of goodies which had been prepared by him and fellow classmates in the fourth grade at Cornerstone Elementary. His peers and teachers awaited outside.



Thanks, Colin, for your random act of kindness, and thank you to the teachers for taking time to "teach" the importance of being a good neighbor and citizen. I know it’s not on the test, but it’s so important.



Great job and thanks to all.



Penny Mendenhall-Stone



Wooster