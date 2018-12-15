Mindy Hammond stepped down after 10 seasons as Columbus School for Girls soccer coach Dec. 14 but will remain with the program as goalkeeping coach.

Athletics director Megan Henry announced that assistant coach Genelle Castro has been elevated to head coach.

A 2011 Westerville North graduate, Castro played for her alma mater as well as for Defiance College and at the club level. She is a health and wellness teacher at CSG.

“She gained experience coaching U12-U16 girls and boys for Ohio Extreme (Soccer Club),” Henry said. “She served as the CSG middle school soccer assistant one year and two years as our (varsity) soccer assistant coach.”

