Olentangy High School boys basketball standout Sean Marks became the program’s fourth 1,000-point scorer Dec. 15, hitting a 3-pointer in the first quarter of a 68-57 win over Parkersburg (West Virginia) South in the third-place game of the Parkersburg South Holiday Tournament.

Marks, a senior guard and Ohio Dominican recruit, scored a game-high 30 points and has 1,027 for his career. He averaged 22.1 points, 3.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals as a junior to earn special mention all-state in Division I and set the program’s single-season scoring record with 541 points.

Marks is 144 points away from becoming the Braves’ all-time leading scorer. Rob Sanders scored 1,170 points from 1978-82.

Marks, who scored 24 points in a 70-62 loss to Scott Depot (West Virginia) Teays Valley Christian on Dec. 14, is averaging 18.4 points.

