The City League-South Division in boys and girls basketball features some strong teams at the top.

The Africentric girls team, which is fourth in the MaxPreps.com Xcellent 25 national rankings and beat fifth-ranked Detroit Edison 65-60 on Dec. 15, will get another test over the holiday break when it plays Dublin Coffman on Dec. 28. The Nubians are 6-0 and first in the Super 7 and the Shamrocks are 8-0 and third, also behind Pickerington Central.

Also from the City-South in girls basketball, Eastmoor Academy is 5-1 with its only loss coming to No. 5 Reynoldsburg as it moves in at No. 6.

In the boys rankings, the top five teams remain the same after each won its games this past week.

Olentangy Liberty moves from seventh to No. 6 and Columbus South from the City-South moves into the Super 7 in place of Walnut Ridge, which the Bulldogs beat 78-74 on Dec. 11.

Here are our rankings heading into play Dec. 17:

BOYS

1. Pickerington Central (4-0)

2. Dublin Coffman (4-0)

3. Hilliard Bradley (4-0)

4. Upper Arlington (3-1)

5. Reynoldsburg (4-0)

6. Olentangy Liberty (3-1)

7. Columbus South (3-0)

GIRLS

1. Africentric (6-0)

2. Pickerington Central (5-0)

3. Dublin Coffman (8-0)

4. Westerville South (4-1)

5. Reynoldsburg (4-2)

6. Eastmoor Academy (5-1)

7. Watterson (6-1)