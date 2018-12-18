Worthington Kilbourne High School has a new football coach as Mike Edwards was named Dec. 17 to replace Vince Trombetti, who stepped down after his 13th season.

Edwards has been at Pickerington North for 10 seasons as offensive line coach. He also served as offensive coordinator the last two seasons.

“I am very, very pleased with the selection of our search committee because out of nearly 100 applicants, we feel we’ve got the one who will carry on the traditions and expectations of our football program,” athletics director Jeff Todd said. “We attracted so many good candidates and that’s because we’ve got stability. We’ve only had two head football coaches in our 28 years.

“Coach Edwards will be a great fit because he brings a new energy, preparedness and is very enthusiastic about kids and football.”

Edwards is a 2003 graduate of Martins Ferry and a 2007 graduate of Ohio State.

“I’ve been putting out feelers for about four years, looking for the right opportunity,” Edwards said. “But I wanted to find the right place, where the community takes pride in education and athletics and where my family could call home. Martins Ferry is in the Ohio Valley and my high school coach was Dave Bruney. He settled in and coached for over 30 years there and he’s the one who molded me as a person. That’s the type of influence and impact I want to have on our players and students.”

Trombetti was 72-66 with the Wolves after taking over for Jeff Gafford. He led the team to the playoffs in 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Kilbourne finished 1-9 overall and 1-6 in the OCC-Cardinal Division this fall.

bemerine@thisweeknews.com

@Brad_ThisWeek