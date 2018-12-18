BOYS BASKETBALL

Hartley’s Morgan Safford made four 3-pointers and finished with 31 points in his team’s 60-44 victory over Ready on Dec. 14. He followed that with a 27-point performance in the Hawks’ 54-53 overtime win Dec. 15 at Mansfield St. Peter’s.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Africentric’s Alexia Smith scored 22 points as her team won 65-60 on Dec. 15 at Detroit Edison in the Best of Michigan Holiday Classic. The Nubians are ranked fourth and Edison fifth in the MaxPreps.com Xcellent 25 rankings and both teams are defending state champions.