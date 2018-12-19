Below is a list of central Ohio high school athletes who announced their college decisions to ThisWeekSPORTS.com on national signing day in November and December. See the latest list and check back for updates.

If there is an athlete not listed below, tweet to us at @ThisWeekSports or email us at sports@thisweeknews.com.

AFRICENTRIC

No information received

BEECHCROFT

No information received

BEXLEY

Trevor Binau, men's golf, William & Mary

Ryan Callahan, baseball, Wright State

BIG WALNUT

Sammi Bickley, women’s volleyball, Appalachian State

Grace Bodker, women’s soccer, Murray State

Rylee Bussen, women’s soccer Cleveland State

Machaela Podraza, women’s volleyball, Ohio State

Kaley Rammelsberg, women’s volleyball, High Point

BRIGGS

Justin Sharfenaker, men's volleyball, Lincoln Memorial

CANAL WINCHESTER

Ella Cressy, women's soccer, Ohio Wesleyan

Markyia McCormick, women's basketball, Detroit Mercy

Morgan Reeb, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican

Grace Riddle, women's swimming, Ohio University

McKenna Sullivan, women's soccer, Charleston

CENTENNIAL

Myles Martinez, baseball, Ohio Dominican

Zoey Weil, women’s tennis, Washington

CENTRAL CROSSING

Kennedy Edwards, women's soccer, Ohio Christian

Hallie Fryman, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican

Madison Ross, women's soccer, Ohio Christian

COLUMBUS ACADEMY

Jacob Eismann, men’s swimming, Kentucky

Jordan Skilken, women’s diving, Texas

COLUMBUS INTERNATIONAL

No information received

COLUMBUS SCHOOL FOR GIRLS

No information received

COLUMBUS SOUTH

No information received

COLUMBUS WEST

No information received

DELAWARE HAYES

Piper Adkins, women’s lacrosse, Wingate

Chloe Barton, softball, Northwestern Ohio

Valerie Keller, women’s crew, Ohio State

Morgan Miller, women’s lacrosse, Walsh

DELAWARE CHRISTIAN

No information received

DeSALES

Tommy Clayton, men's lacrosse, Jacksonville

Sophia Finotti, women's lacrosse, Cincinnati

Mary Hazelton, women's lacrosse, Indianapolis

Carter Hilleary, men's lacrosse, Ohio State

Rodas Johnson, football, Wisconsin

Kyla Payne, softball, Ohio Dominican

Madison Rennie, women's soccer, Kentucky

Faith Strapp, softball, Urbana

Joey Velazquez, football and baseball, Michigan

DUBLIN COFFMAN

Luke Bartemes, men’s basketball, Lincoln Memorial

Maria Howard, women’s golf, Ohio University

Libby Krueger, women’s rowing, Indiana

Riana Malais, women’s gymnastics, Ohio State

Lexi Piekarski, women’s lacrosse, Kent State

Patrick Preece, men’s basketball, Asbury

McKenna Schaefer, women’s soccer, Xavier

Jacy Sheldon, women’s basketball, Ohio State

Riley Wagoner, women’s volleyball, Hawaii

DUBLIN JEROME

Trent Belli, baseball, Ohio University

Bailee Bowers, women’s soccer, Akron

Jackson Chandler, men’s golf, Ohio State

Lauren Gilbert, women’s volleyball, St. John Fisher

Claire Hollern, women’s soccer, John Carroll

Brandon Infante, men’s lacrosse, Robert Morris

Kendall Poach, women’s volleyball, Austin Peay

Sam Poptic, women’s soccer, Capital

Gabby Rothermund, women’s lacrosse, Regis

Bronwen Sears, women’s soccer, Miami University

Emma Sears, women’s soccer, Ohio State

Mason Wagner, men’s golf, Xavier

DUBLIN SCIOTO

Griffin Crosa, football, North Dakota State

Eric Holsinger, football, Bucknell

Natalie Hutras, women’s volleyball, Denison

Braytton Krock, men’s golf, Tiffin

Cayson Pfeiffer, football, Cincinnati

EASTMOOR ACADEMY

No information received

FRANKLIN HEIGHTS

No information received

GAHANNA LINCOLN

Mallory Beach, women's soccer, Charleston

Kayla Davis, women's golf, Bowling Green

Shynae Deas, women's track & field, Indiana

Madison Hensley, women's basketball, Mount Union

Alaina Marcum, softball, Sinclair Community College

Madison Martinez, women's track & field, Villanova

Lauren Ringhiser, softball, Towson

Dylan Swenson, baseball, Miami University

LaCarr Trent, men's track & field, Cincinnati

Molly Troutman, softball, Ohio University

Maycey Vieta, women's swimming & diving, Purdue

Austin Wharton, men's swimming & diving, Baldwin Wallace

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS

No commitments

GROVE CITY

Spencer Tussing, men's swimming & diving, Tennessee

GROVE CITY CHRISTIAN

Calista Manns, women’s track & field, Cincinnati

GROVEPORT MADISON

Leah Deaner, women’s bowling, Savannah College of Art and Design

Preston Nanthavong, men’s golf, IUPUI

Lanie White, softball, Purdue Fort Wayne

HARTLEY

Meghan Ballinger, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican

Payton Collins, football, Eastern Kentucky

Jordan Kirkbride, football, Dartmouth

Trent Tipton, men's golf, West Virginia

HARVEST PREP

No information received

HILLIARD BRADLEY

Cannon Blauser, football, Ohio University

Jaiden Bryant softball, Akron

Drew Donaldson, baseball, Lake Erie

Zach Hummel, football, Cincinnati

HILLIARD DARBY

Natalie Brown, women’s soccer, Ohio Dominican

Tegan Cortelletti, softball, Ohio State

Annie Rauch, women’s basketball, Ball State

Abigail Spencer, women’s soccer, Tiffin

Caitlyn Spencer, women’s soccer, Tiffin

Sydney Wyngarden, women’s basketball, Lake Erie

HILLIARD DAVIDSON

Dalton Brown, men’s swimming & diving, Lynn

Sydney Brown, women’s soccer, Indiana Wesleyan

Austin Conrad, baseball, Mount Vernon Nazarene

Jacob Drees, men’s basketball, Cedarville

Josiah Ezirim, football, Eastern Kentucky

Emilee Fecht, women’s volleyball, Ohio Dominican

Conner Johanssen, men’s cross country, Dayton

Max LeClair, men’s cross country and track & field, Kentucky

Sophie Lewis, women’s cross country and track & field, Colorado State

Emily Simon, women’s basketball, Charleston

Caleb Stimmel, men’s golf, Cedarville

Ellie Tighe, women’s cross country and track & field, Dayton

INDEPENDENCE

No information received

LINDEN-McKINLEY

No information received

MARION-FRANKLIN

Dorian Holloway, football, Cincinnati

MARYSVILLE

Carissa Baker, women’s volleyball, Ohio Dominican

Emily Daniel, softball, Wright State

Philip Hughes, men’s basketball, Goshen

Agatha Livingston, softball, Urbana

MIFFLIN

No information received

NEW ALBANY

Liz Beckner, women's lacrosse, Lindenwood

Noah Boffo, men's soccer, Xavier

Robert Cash, men's tennis, Ohio State

Lydia Cornelius, women's soccer, Chicago

Perry Doran, men's lacrosse, Monmouth

Austin Erdley, baseball, Indianapolis

Drew Fischer, men's soccer, Colgate

Philip Horton, men's soccer, Virginia

Jada Johnson, women's swimming, Howard

Nathan Jose, men's tennis, Army

Isabelle Karen, women's rowing, Notre Dame

Zoe Kellerman, women's lacrosse, Rollins

Tori Kendle, equestrian, Georgia

Alyssa Kneedler, women's lacrosse, Lindenwood

Addyson Koterba, women's lacrosse, Mercer

Morgan Pankow, women's golf, University of Miami

Chloe Platte, women's lacrosse, Furman

Emily Rezabek, women's lacrosse, Ohio State

Taylor Rhea, softball, Morehead State

Bella Romagnano, gymnastics, Penn State

Josie Smith, women's basketball, Indiana (Pa.)

NORTHLAND

Mark Lee, football, Eastern Michigan

OLENTANGY

Lex Brookshire, women's cross country and track & field, Indianapolis

Ben Brewster, baseball, Point Park

Cameron Casto, men's golf, Tiffin

Ian Drummond, football, Elon

Caden Kaiser, baseball, Ohio State

Emily Margolies, women's volleyball, Ohio University

Olivia Margolies, women's volleyball, Ohio University

Sean Marks, men's basketball, Ohio Dominican

Connor McCulty, baseball, Walsh

Bridget Parker, women's swimming, Dartmouth

Maggie Samijlenko, women's volleyball, Indiana (Pa.)

Jacob Sherman, wrestling, Kent State

McKenzie Sklar, women's lacrosse, Kent State

OLENTANGY BERLIN

No commitments

OLENTANGY LIBERTY

Alex Azusenis, football, Colorado State

Hannah Beavers, women’s swimming & diving, Toledo

Connor Brady, wrestling, Virginia Tech

Molly Bursinger, women’s lacrosse, Grand Valley State

Grace Clark, women’s volleyball, Jacksonville

Abby Erickson, women’s volleyball, Toledo

Arica Flaugher, softball, Ashland

Andrew Guagenti, men’s lacrosse, Ohio State

Taylor Karlo, women’s volleyball, St. Francis

Carson Kharchla, wrestling, Ohio State

Mitchell Okuley, baseball, Ohio State

Gracie Sprankle, women’s cross country, Indiana

Katelyn Wilhelm, softball, Walsh

OLENTANGY ORANGE

Ashley Au, women’s golf, Yale

Lauren Cheetham, women’s diving, Michigan

Luke Cheetham, men’s diving, Cincinnati

Riley Dean, women’s golf, Akron

Grace Frye, women’s track & field, Kent State

Allie Guagenti, women’s cross country and track & field, Ohio State

Sydney Krupp, women’s golf, Otterbein

Brooke Little, women’s volleyball, Indiana (Pa.)

Taylor Metzler, women’s volleyball, Lake Erie

Carrigan O’Reilly, women’s volleyball, Xavier

Andrew Schroff, men’s cross country and track & field, Miami University

Natalia Sompolvorachai, women’s golf, Cincinnati

Grace Weidenhamer, women’s soccer, St. Francis (Pa.)

PICKERINGTON CENTRAL

DeWayne Carter, football and baseball, Duke

Sydney Charlton, women's volleyball, Texas Wesleyan

Sydney Doggette, gymnastics, Alabama

Nathen Eberhardt, men's swimming, Cleveland State

Jeremiah Francis, men's basketball, North Carolina

Madison Greene, women's basketball, Penn State

Karter Johnson, football, TCU

Evan Matthews, men's track & field, Ohio State

Maliya Perry, women's basketball, Auburn

Maddie Pletcher, women's volleyball, Texas-Tyler

Jaydan Wood, women's track & field, Ohio State

PICKERINGTON NORTH

Mickale Bates, women's basketball, Ohio Christian

Camryn Dees, women's soccer, Rider

Alicia Donley, women's soccer, Tennessee

Brayden Durbin, men's soccer, Ohio State

Tyler Foster, football, Ohio U.

Sam Glover, football, Navy

Makenna Greer, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican

Brianna Hollingshed, women's volleyball, Arkansas State

Cameron Jenkins, baseball, Urbana

Ben Johnson, football, Ohio U.

Caroline Kane, women's golf, Toledo

Grace Kenyon, women's soccer, Seton Hill

Lauren Norwood, women's track and field and women's volleyball, Roberts Wesleyan

Mackenzie Rogers, women's lacrosse, University of the Cumberlands

Megan Vayansky, women's volleyball, Lourdes

Sophia Zimmerman, women's lacrosse, Walsh

READY

No information received

REYNOLDSBURG

Jay Amburgey, football, Ohio U.

Jeremiah Burton, football, Ohio U.

Harvey Culbert, men’s swimming & diving, West Virginia

Uju Ezeudu, women’s basketball, Denver

Camby Goff, football, Air Force

Bre Johnson, women’s basketball, Indiana Tech

Caitlyn McKean, women’s soccer, Ohio Dominican

Olivia Rettke, softball, Ohio Dominican

Mershawn Rice, football, Purdue

ST. CHARLES

Christian Buendia, men’s soccer, Saint Louis

Karson Burkey, men’s lacrosse, Cleveland State

Owen Sullivan, men’s soccer, Ohio State

THOMAS WORTHINGTON

Tori Banks, women’s lacrosse, Liberty

Breanne Beatty, women’s basketball, Oakland

Sarah Charley, field hockey, Ohio State

Charlie Mamlin, men’s basketball, Haverford

Samantha Mazza, women’s rowing, Virginia

Gia Napoleon, women’s track & field, Ohio State

Kenzie Peeke, women’s soccer, Tiffin

Isabelle Perese, field hockey, Miami University

Madison Simeone, women’s lacrosse, Walsh

Ben Wight, men’s basketball, Ohio University

Brie Wight, women’s volleyball, Tiffin

UPPER ARLINGTON

Olivia Carlton, softball, Findlay

Alec Caswell, men's swimming, Johns Hopkins

Holly Darling, diving, West Virginia

Tommy Dilz, baseball, Bellarmine

Grace Golembiewski, field hockey, Saint Louis

Ethan Hammerberg, baseball, Ohio State

Heidi Heuerman, women's cross country and track & field, Wisconsin

Jackie Kasai, softball, Baldwin Wallace

Paige Kompa, women's tennis, Dayton

Max Martz, men's basketball, Pennsylvania

Mikayla Messinger, women's rowing, Washington

Jackson Ness, football, Boston College

Quinn Patterson, men's golf, Akron

Sammy Sass, baseball, Wright State

Macy Spielman, women's basketball, Bowling Green

WALNUT RIDGE

Julius Wood, football, Miami University

WATTERSON

Adam Fallon, baseball, Bowling Green State

Sammy Francis, women’s soccer, Findlay

Stephen Garrett, baseball, Walsh

Elizabeth Intihar, women’s swimming & diving, William & Mary

Drake McAninch, baseball, Ashland

Maddi McCleary, softball, Ursuline

Kari Mercer, women’s volleyball, South Carolina Aiken

Emma Schossler, women’s soccer, High Point

WELLINGTON

Jack Doody, men's golf, Toledo

Addie Shock, women's soccer, Marquette

WESTERVILLE CENTRAL

Esther Holtzclaw, women’s volleyball, Ohio Dominican

Dontay Hunter II, football, Purdue

Lily Linke, softball, Defiance

Avrey Schumacher, softball, Youngstown State

Sydney Stepp, softball, Bowling Green State

Tiffany Zuelzke, softball, Capital

WESTERVILLE NORTH

Andrew Bernsdorf, men's swimming & diving, Oakland

Grace Heighway, women’s lacrosse, Walsh

Mitch Potterf, wrestling, Army

Riley Welsheimer, women's soccer, Ohio Dominican

WESTERVILLE SOUTH

Peyton Guice, women’s basketball, Ohio University

Russell Montemarano, men’s soccer, Ohio Dominican

Sommer Pitzer, women’s basketball, Indiana State

Jenna Villacres, women’s soccer, Murray State

WESTLAND

No commitments

WHETSTONE

No information received

WHITEHALL-YEARLING

No commitments

WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN

Will Evans, men's golf, Tiffin

Tyler Jones, men's golf, Marshall

Blake Lawson, men's golf, Grace

WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE

Amber Beals, women’s volleyball, Michigan

Leighanne Jordan, field hockey, Bellarmine

R.J. Mehan, football, Bucknell