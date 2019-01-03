As Westland High School boys basketball player Kalil Camara continues to adjust to living in central Ohio, he also has faced challenges on the court.

Camara, a move-in from Philadelphia, entered the area basketball scene with high expectations after a video of him dunking went viral online with more than 96,000 views on Twitter.

“I didn’t think everything was going to transition this fast,” said Camara, a 6-foot-3 junior guard and forward. “The attention I’m getting now, I didn’t think it was going to come this fast. I thought maybe midway through the season it was going to come, but not this fast.”

The Marysville student body taunted Camara with chants of “overrated” during Westland’s 66-42 loss Dec. 7. Camara finished with nine points in the game and was averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists before the Cougars played Hilliard Davidson on Jan. 4.

“I just zoned it out,” Camara said of the chants. “I talked to the coaches. They calmed me down just talking to me.”

In his first game in Columbus, Camara had 21 points, five rebounds and five assists in a 65-60 loss at Groveport on Nov. 29.

He scored 21 points in a 76-72 victory over Columbus West on Dec. 3. That was Westland’s only win entering the Davidson game.

Camara has impressed coach Rob Hayes during the early stages of his prep career in Columbus.

“He’s a real easygoing kid and he’s one that really wants to be successful in basketball,” Hayes said. “He wants to be successful in a lot of areas. He’s easy to talk to and easy to laugh around. … The more I’ve gotten to know him, a lot of what he and I have talked about has very little to do with basketball.

“If he plays his best, there are very few people that can stop him, but he needs to be ready to take that challenge every night.”

Westland, which was 1-8 overall and 0-3 in the OCC-Central Division before playing Davidson, has “a lot of work to do,” Camara said.

Camara was raised in Philadelphia and first visited the Columbus area in 2014 to see his sister, Fatumata Dore, and her family.

Camara attended Eastern University Academy Charter School in his freshman year, although he opted not to play basketball because the school offered only a junior varsity team. Instead, he focused on training for his future years in the sport.

Camara transferred to Northeast High School in his sophomore year and played varsity.

That’s when Camara’s family made a decision in hopes of improving his future. His mother, Fatumata Kromah, and his godfather and mentor, Garry Mills, decided to have Camara move to Columbus to live with his sister.

“The schools that I went to were good schools in good areas, but in the environment that I lived in, my mom didn’t want me to stay in that environment,” Camara said. “She didn’t want me to get caught up in that. I felt like my mom could have trusted me that I wouldn’t get caught up because I take this very seriously.”

He frequently communicates with his family in Philadelphia, providing updates on his new life in Columbus.

Camara also is getting used to a new style of basketball as compared to Philadelphia.

“It’s a lot different here,” he said. “In Philly, it’s (a) guard-play (isolation), spread out type of basketball. It’s a lot of gritty, scrappy guards. Here, it’s more executing high IQ type of basketball. In Philly, it’s one-on-one iso. Whoever the scrappiest, gritty players were, (they) were likely to come out with the win.”

Camara credits his teammates and coaches for assisting in his transition on the court.

“Coach Hayes comforts me when I’m down,” Camara said. “Some stuff that coaches wouldn’t do, he goes out of his way to do and I appreciate that.”

Like most prep players, Camara would love to play at the collegiate level and expects to begin that process soon. His ultimate goal is to someday compete at the professional level.

“I’m a basketball player and I want to make it to the pros,” he said.

He played two years at the AAU level in Philadelphia and plans to continue that portion of his career in Columbus beginning in the spring.

“He has gifts that very few people have physically with his quickness and athleticism,” Hayes said. “He has a work ethic that when it’s consistent is at 100 percent. When he goes at his best, he can make huge leaps and bounds. He’s a definite prospect for a college program at some point down the road.”

Girls basketball team earns third win

The girls basketball team closed 2018 with a 49-31 win over Briggs on Dec. 29 in the West Side Classic at home.

Shukri Abdikadir led the Cougars with 12 points.

The Cougars lost to Franklin Heights 41-38 in overtime in their opening game of the event Dec. 28. Abdikadir and Hannah Kershaw each scored nine points.

Westland was 3-7 overall and 0-4 in the OCC-Central before playing Davidson on Jan. 4.

“We want to improve with our mental toughness, free-throw shooting and all-around basketball knowledge,” coach Matt Jaynes said. “We have lost two games (to Centennial and Franklin Heights) because we have missed 12 and 19 free throws, respectively. Both games went to overtime.”

Westland lost to Centennial 42-38 on Dec. 12.

Wrestlers finish third at Tri-Valley

The wrestling team finished third (158.5 points) in the 23-team Big Dawg Invitational on Dec. 15 at Dresden Tri-Valley behind Barberton (249.5) and Uhrichsville Claymont (173) and ahead of fourth-place Hilliard Darby (141).

Trent Jude (120 pounds) and Andrew Sherman (195) finished second and Tyler Jude (113) and Kyle Newman (220) placed third to lead the Cougars, who open OCC-Central action Thursday, Jan. 10, at Marysville.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank