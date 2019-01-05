Midway through the second quarter of his team’s 66-49 victory over Zanesville Rosecrans on Jan. 4, Wellington School senior boys basketball player Dallas Patrick scored his 1,000th career point.

Patrick, who is averaging 27 points, finished with 29 against the Bishops and ended the game with 1,019 for his career. He was a key player as a freshman when the Jaguars were Division IV state semifinalists and as a sophomore when they were state runners-up.

Patrick is the first Wellington player to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

The Jaguars have won five in a row and are 6-4.

“It means everything to me,” Patrick said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and my past teammates for getting on me the right way.”

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek