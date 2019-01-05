Westerville South High School senior point guard Sommer Pitzer achieved a milestone Jan. 4 against Westerville North, reaching 1,000 career points with a fourth-quarter layup in the girls basketball team's 66-14 win.

“When I first came to South, I never thought I would score 1,000 points in my career,” said Pitzer, who had 21 in the game to give her 1,001 total. “I have the best teammates, coaches and supporters. Without them none of this would be possible. There’s no other place I would have wanted to spend my four years than Westerville South.”

Pitzer has committed to Indiana State.

South improved to 4-0 in the OCC-Buckeye Division and is 8-1 overall as it prepares to visit Pickerington Central on Tuesday, Jan. 8. Central defeated the Wildcats 60-52 in a Division I regional final last season and went on to win the state title.

