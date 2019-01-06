Some of central Ohio’s finest young high school boys basketball talent was on display Jan. 5 in the third annual showcase known as The Challenge at Africentric Early College.

The event, which was held at Africentric in 2017 and at Pickerington North last season, featured five games matching up one City League program against a team from the OCC.

Upper Arlington, which has been among central Ohio’s top teams all season, won a tight game despite being without one of its top players.

Northland earned the City’s only win, but all but one of the games was competitive throughout.

Here are five things we learned from The Challenge:

1. Hilliard Bradley’s defense, combined with a solid offense, could make it the area’s best team.

After losing just one regular-season game each of the past two seasons, the Jaguars lost their top two all-time leading scorers to graduation in Braden Norris and Isaiah Speelman.

Bradley potentially could be even better than it was the past two seasons, though, because of a steady offense led by junior guard Matt Allocco and the size provided by senior forward Zach Hummel and junior forward Chris Mayfield.

On Jan. 5, the Jaguars beat Walnut Ridge 54-44 and improved to 9-0 while holding one of the area’s top scorers, junior VonCameron Davis, to a season-low 11 points as Allocco poured in 28.

The Scots, who scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, remain a contender to win the City-South Division.

2. Pickerington North built on a strong start to the season with a blowout win.

The opening game of The Challenge was played before the smallest crowd at the event, possibly because it went head-to-head with Ohio State’s men’s basketball game against Michigan State.

Those who didn’t make it missed out on what is looking like one of the area’s best young trios in juniors Chris Scott and Hunter Shedenhelm and sophomore Jack Sawyer, who helped the Panthers beat Centennial 85-56 and improve to 8-1.

Centennial got 15 points from senior Myles Martinez but couldn’t overcome getting outscored 28-13 in the first quarter.

3. Northland took another step forward as it looks to round into form.

The Vikings got an emotional boost as they battle for what looks like a wide-open City-North title by beating Westerville North 55-54 in the second game of The Challenge to improve to 5-3.

After senior N’Keeley Elmore made one of two free throws with 6 seconds remaining, the Warriors missed what would have been a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

Elmore finished with 19 points and sophomore Makhale Massey added 14 for Northland, which held North’s Jeremiah Keene to 12 points as Phillip Alston led the Warriors with 16.

4. The future looks especially bright for Thomas Worthington.

After going 5-18 last winter, the Cardinals continued their bounce-back season with a 72-57 victory over host Africentric in the finale of The Challenge.

Thomas has one of the area’s top inside players in 6-foot-9 Ben Wight, who had 16 points, but its backcourt of sophomores Jalen Sullinger (25 points) and Isaac Settles (20) shined against the Nubians.

While the Cardinals improved to 8-2, Africentric dropped to 5-3. The Nubians, however, should be a dangerous opponent during the season’s second half as players such as junior Cali Davis (15 points) and freshman Dan Wagner (13) continue to develop.

5. Short-handed Upper Arlington is finding ways to get it done.

Despite not having senior guard Max Martz because of an injury, UA edged Eastmoor Academy 56-54 for its seventh consecutive victory.

Junior Jake Warinner scored 19 points and senior C.J. Karsatos, who is 6-8, added 13 for the Golden Bears, who were 7-1 entering the week.

Eastmoor junior guard Julian Binford, who is the only key returnee from a team that was a Division II district runner-up last season, and senior post player Isaiah Kelley each scored 12.

