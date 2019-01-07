One of the season’s early surprises has been the Pickerington North boys basketball team, which lost three players to graduation who now are playing collegiately.

The Panthers, with a rotation led by junior Chris Scott and sophomore Jack Sawyer, have emerged as one of central Ohio’s top contenders and move in at No. 4 in the Super 7.

Hilliard Bradley, by virtue of a tough early schedule that included an impressive 54-44 win over Walnut Ridge on Jan. 5, switches places with Dublin Coffman behind No. 1 Pickerington Central.

In the girls rankings, Westerville South has won eight in a row and moves to No. 3, swapping with Coffman behind No. 1 Africentric and No. 2 Pickerington Central. The Nubians, who continue to be ranked in the nation, according to polls such as USA Today and MaxPreps, flexed their muscles with an 81-38 victory over Coffman on Dec. 28.

New to the girls poll is Olentangy Liberty, which has won six in a row.

Here are our rankings heading into play Jan. 7:

BOYS

1. Pickerington Central (9-0)

2. Hilliard Bradley (9-0)

3. Dublin Coffman (9-0)

4. Pickerington North (8-1)

5. Olentangy Liberty (8-2)

6. Columbus South (9-0)

7. Upper Arlington (7-1)

GIRLS

1. Africentric (11-0)

2. Pickerington Central (10-1)

3. Westerville South (8-1)

4. Dublin Coffman (10-1)

5. Watterson (11-1)

6. Eastmoor Academy (9-2)

7. Olentangy Liberty (9-3)