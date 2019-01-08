After three seasons as Ready High School boys soccer coach, Cameron VanTilburg recently stepped down.

Under VanTilburg, the Silver Knights went 9-31-5 overall, including 1-12-1 last fall as they beat Millersport 3-1 and tied Marion Pleasant at 1.

Ready, which has struggled with low numbers in recent seasons and hasn’t posted a winning record since going 10-7-1 in 2005, had just one senior in Nick Drew.

VanTilburg, a 2006 Ready graduate, decided to step down because of a possible business venture.

“I’ll miss coaching the kids when they come in as young kids and turn into outstanding men,” he said. “I’ll miss the day-to-day grind, when you come in as individuals and leave as a family.”

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek