One of the premier high school football programs in the City League the last two decades will have a new coach next fall, but he should feel right at home.

David Lakso, a former assistant at Northland, Eastmoor Academy, Brookhaven, Beechcroft and Central Crossing, has been named coach at Marion-Franklin, replacing Brian Haffele.

“I’m very excited,” said Lakso, a teacher at Marion-Franklin who served as the Red Devils’ baseball coach from 2003-10. “I’m a teacher in the building and I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this.”

A Grove City resident, Lakso served as Central Crossing’s offensive coordinator the past three seasons. Last fall, the Comets went 4-6, beating Marion-Franklin 22-20 in the season opener, and scored 30 points or more four times.

Lakso, who grew up in Sidney and attended Georgetown College and Ohio State, inherits a team that went 7-3 last fall and had just one losing season under Haffele, who compiled a 130-35 record with 11 playoff appearances in 14 seasons.

“I know all those kids, and all those kids were really excited for me to take (the job),” Lakso said. “I think a big key is building the numbers back up.”

