The Upper Arlington High School football team’s new head coach is coming from one of its biggest rivals.

Pending school board approval, Hilliard Davidson assistant coach Jeremey Scally will become the Golden Bears’ next coach, athletics director Tony Pusateri announced Jan. 8.

“We had some excellent applicants but (Scally) just stood out a little bit above everyone else,” Pusateri said. “He just exudes confidence and leadership. He has a plan for everything. We had two, three, four interviews with him and nothing tripped him up.”

Scally replaces Joel Cutler, who went 29-21 overall and 14-13 in the OCC-Central Division in five seasons. Cutler said he informed the district Nov. 30 that he would not re-apply for the job after he was placed on administrative leave for the final two games of last season while the handling of health and wellness issues for his players was investigated.

The Bears finished 5-5 overall and 3-2 in the OCC-Central and placed ninth in the Division I, Region 2 computer ratings as the top eight teams qualified for the postseason.

UA made the playoffs just once under Cutler, in 2015, and went 0-11 against its two biggest rivals, Davidson and Dublin Coffman.

Scally, a 2000 graduate of Sandusky Perkins, is a secondary instructional leader for Hilliard City Schools. He most recently served as Davidson’s quarterbacks coach and also has coached in the Wildcats’ baseball program.

“That he comes from such a strong program is a plus. He’s learned how to win,” Pusateri said. “But he’s his own man. He’ll win on his merits.”

According to Pusateri, Scally was scheduled to meet with the team Jan. 8 and with parents the next day.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave