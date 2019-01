BOYS BASKETBALL

Hilliard Bradley’s Matt Allocco scored 28 points in a 54-44 victory over Walnut Ridge on Jan. 5 in The Challenge at Africentric. That followed a 21-point performance the night before in a 57-46 victory over Delaware.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Worthington Christian’s Katherine Weakley made four 3-pointers and finished with 32 points in a 56-39 victory over Northridge on Jan. 2. The win was the Warriors’ 10th in a row before they lost to Bexley 40-37 on Jan. 5.