Madison Greene was no stranger to clutch performances years before leading the Pickerington High School Central girls basketball team to last season's Division I state championship.

In the last game of her freshman season, she scored the Tigers' final 10 points in a regional semifinal against Newark to keep their hopes alive in a 53-51 loss.

Then last year during the Tigers' run to their first state title since 1999, Greene averaged 19.3 points in the final four games of the season. She scored 13 of her 19 points in the final eight minutes, 1 second of a regional semifinal win over Gahanna in addition to recording eight rebounds and three steals, scored 14 consecutive points in a state semifinal win over Mason and recorded a game-high 16 points in the state final against Solon.

The 5-foot-7 senior point guard and Penn State recruit also prides herself on knowing when to share the wealth, such as in a 66-20 win at Groveport on Dec. 18 when she was held scoreless.

"At one point she made a steal and had (a chance for) a wide-open layup, but we teach in our program that if there's someone open ahead of you, you throw (the ball) to them," coach Johnathan Hedgepeth said. "Skye Williams was maybe only a step ahead, but Madison got it to her instead of going for a wide-open layup of her own."

Greene smiled and shrugged the next day while recounting that moment.

"We won by 46 so I didn't have to score," she said. "As a point guard, that's my job. Even if it was a close game, I'd have passed the ball. I'll do what we need. Skills like that are going to help me later on in college. It's just the right thing to do as far as I'm concerned. ...

"It's whatever feels natural in that moment. Whenever I'm hot, I know my mindset should be to keep shooting. That said, I'm still unselfish. I never want to feel like I'm hogging the ball, but if it's a big game, a big moment, whatever I need to do, that's what I will do. If somebody else is hot, I'll keep giving them the ball, too."

In the Tigers' next game Dec. 21, Greene scored a career-high 29 points in a 71-47 win at Reynoldsburg.

Greene was averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals through 11 games for Central, which was 10-1 overall before playing Westerville South on Jan. 8 and is 5-0 in the OCC-Ohio Division entering a Friday, Jan. 11, home game against Gahanna.

A shooting guard until her freshman year who has started at the point throughout high school, Greene honed her skills in AAU basketball, including as part of a boys team in sixth grade.

"That was the first time I'd seen her play," said forward Maliya Perry, an Auburn recruit. "You could tell she was a different type of player. Not a lot of girls would be playing against boys when they were younger. I thought that was pretty cool. I definitely knew who she was after that."

Greene averaged 12.1 points, 4.2 assists and 3,8 rebounds through her first three seasons. She led Central in scoring as a freshman with 13 points per game, averaged 12.4 points, 4.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals as a sophomore to earn second-team all-state honors and averaged 11.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds last season and was first-team all-state.

Hedgepeth is quick to caution that numbers do not tell Greene's story, especially in light of the Tigers' abundance of talent and the fact that she generally guards the opponent's best player.

"Her ability to see the floor and pass well have evolved to make her a really, really good point guard, but also Madison will guard the other team's best player the entire game nine out of 10 times," Hedgepeth said. "I haven't seen many better on-the-ball defenders than her."

Greene estimated that she received 18 to 20 scholarship offers, including Ohio State. She ultimately chose Penn State -- where she will reunite with former Central teammate Bexley Wallace -- on Nov. 11, three days before she signed.

DePaul, OSU and Wake Forest were her other finalists.

"She just wants to win," Hedgepeth said. "I hope that's the biggest takeaway when people watch her."

Wrestlers perform well at Scioto

Despite being shorthanded, the wrestling team finished fifth (116.5 points) in the 16-team Kevin Cleveland Invitational on Jan. 5 at Dublin Scioto behind champion Centerville (222.5).

Seven Tigers earned top-six finishes, led by Bo Branson's second-place effort at 120 pounds. Branson has finished in the top six in each of Central's four tournaments this season.

Keaton Middendorf and Silas Pearson placed third at 160 and 182, respectively, Kaleb Mangahas (106) and Garrett Meek (heavyweight) both placed fifth and Alex Epps (195) and Holden Walters (132) both were sixth.

"We've seen strides of improvement from week to week. That's what we want to see," coach Jason Allen said. "Kaleb is working hard as a freshman. It was good for him to place (at Scioto). We'll look to build on what we did. Guys are getting their wrestling legs under them. It takes a little while. Each time we go out there, we'll be better overall and better conditioned."

Central wrestled Jan. 5 without Marcus Zullo (152), whom Allen said was getting extra time to recuperate from minor issues before the Tigers begin their OCC-Ohio schedule. Trevor Mangahas (132) had to default out of the Kevin Cleveland Invitational after the first round and Allen said Walters was "nicked up" despite placing.

Central begins league competition Thursday, Jan. 10, at Gahanna against the host Lions and Reynoldsburg.

The Tigers went 3-2 in the OCC-Ohio last season, tying Gahanna and Grove City for second place behind Lancaster (5-0).

Allen hoped to be able to fill all weight classes for the league opener but was unsure entering the week.

"They're minor, but you don't want to put guys out there and make them worse," Allen said. "We'll see. It doesn't really count until February anyway."

Swimmers prepare for Northeast Classic

Eight boys and girls swimmers will participate in the Northeast Classic on Saturday, Jan. 12, at Branin Natatorium in Canton, the site of the state meet.

Swimmers must meet time standards to qualify for the Northeast Classic.

Participating for the boys team will be Brett Eberhardt, Nathen Eberhardt, Braeden Lehrman and Joe Phillips. All will swim the 400-yard freestyle and 200 medley relays, while Brett Eberhardt also will compete in the 100 freestyle and 200 individual medley and Nathen Eberhardt will swim the 100 backstroke and 200 free.

Paige Christy, Makenna Garn, Bella Jones and Kolya Larson will represent the girls team. All will be on the 200 free and 200 medley relays.

Christy also will swim the 100 back, Garn will compete in the 100 breaststroke and 200 IM, Jones will swim the 100 free and 200 free and Larson will participate in the 50 free and 100 breast.

All of Central's swimmers not heading to Canton will participate in the Central Ohio Splash Invitational on Jan. 12 at Thomas Worthington.

Carter, Johnson sign for football

DeWayne Carter and Karter Johnson both made their college decisions official Dec. 19 when they signed with Duke and Texas Christian, respectively.

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the Central boys basketball, girls basketball, bowling, swimming & diving and wrestling teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 11 -- At Gahanna

Jan. 12 -- At Eastmoor Academy

GIRLS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 11 -- Home vs. Gahanna. The Tigers defeated the Lions 61-43 on Dec. 4.

BOWLING

*Jan. 11 -- Hilliard Darby at Ten Pin Alley

SWIMMING & DIVING

Jan. 12 -- Central Ohio Splash Invitational at Thomas Worthington and Northeast Classic at Branin Natatorium in Canton

WRESTLING

*Jan. 10 -- At Gahanna with Reynoldsburg

Jan. 12 -- Porter Memorial Tournament at Hilliard Bradley

*League contest