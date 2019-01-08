Hunter Shedenhelm hasn't given a lot of thought the past 12 months to how he broke onto the Pickerington High School North boys basketball team.

All that matters to the Panthers' junior guard now is remaining consistent enough to maintain his status as one of the team's leaders.

Thanks in part to his 3-point shooting, Shedenhelm was averaging 14.0 points through nine games, helping North to records of 8-1 overall before playing Dublin Coffman on Jan. 8 and 3-1 in the OCC-Ohio Division before a Friday, Jan. 11, contest at Grove City.

"I just want to come out every night and not underestimate any team and compete at my best," Shedenhelm said, acknowledging that he sometimes draws the opposing team's best defender. "It's different than last year. I wasn't a key guy, but (the opponent's) main focus is me, among other guys. I just have to put the ball on the floor and find ways to score."

Shedenhelm began last season on junior varsity but saw more varsity time as the season progressed. He scored just 53 points all season, but his biggest performance came in mid-January, when he made four 3-pointers to account for all of his 12 points in a 45-40 win over Pickerington Central that put the Panthers in the driver's seat as they went on to win their first league championship since 2011.

The last of those 3-pointers gave North the lead for good with just more than a minute to play.

Because the junior varsity game had been played the previous night, coach Jason Bates was not limited in how much he could use Shedenhelm, who usually played three junior varsity quarters and one varsity quarter per night.

Shedenhelm scored a career-high 21 points in an 80-67 loss to Central on Dec. 7, then topped that mark by scoring 33 -- 21 of which came on 3-pointers -- seven nights later in an 85-77 win at Gahanna.

"He's one of the best shooters in the area, if not the state, but he does a lot more," junior forward Chris Scott said. "He plays bigger than what he is. He has to guard bigger guys. He brings the fight, the grit (and) the attitude that we need. Everybody has stepped up, but Hunter loves taking on the challenge of defending (the opponent's) best player or whoever is hot. That's really big for us."

Continuing a practice he often has employed with his teams' top offensive threats, Bates usually has Shedenhelm guard the opponent's biggest standout.

"That's something I've utilized to make sure he is locked in," Bates said. "It's something I've done, not always, but occasionally you want your best scorer or shooter mentally to be locked in. He is more locked in from the start. He's getting more used to the varsity level. It's demanding that a player is locked in on defense and that helps offensively.

"He's always done the little things, though. He boxes out, he rebounds, he closes out -- he does all the little things you want. The shooting and scoring was going to come in time. Doing all the other things is hugely important."

Shedenhelm was toughened as a youth by growing up in an athletic house. His father, John, played baseball at Kent State from 1985-90 and his older sister, Cameron, is a sophomore women's soccer player with the Golden Flashes.

"I think I've done pretty well, but I could have done better in some games. But that's the past and I can't dwell on it," Shedenhelm said. "I'm more of a leader now. I'm more vocal on the court. It's sort of natural, but the competitor in me wants to win and I come to win every single game."

Wrestlers begin league schedule

As far as coach Derek Oney is concerned, the wrestling team is right on schedule as it begins OCC-Ohio competition Thursday, Jan. 10, at Gahanna against the host Lions and Reynoldsburg.

The Panthers are coming off a strong performance in the Kevin Cleveland Invitational on Jan. 5 at Dublin Scioto. Elliot Mahaffey was runner-up at 170 pounds and David Carte (138), Elijah Clarke (152) and Josiah George (182) all placed fifth.

"We have a lot of work to do. We are young and inexperienced, but we're grinding it out," Oney said. "When you wrestle with good competition, we're about where I expected us to be. The effort is good, but when you are dealing with first- and second-year wrestlers, they're going to make simple mistakes that we can correct as the year goes on. If they're still making the same mistakes in February, that's going to be an issue, but we're recognizing things well in different situations."

That was the second tournament this season in which North has had four wrestlers place. In the Harry Steel Wrestling Invitational on Dec. 8 at London, Clarke, George and Mahaffey won their respective weight classes and Rajesh Bomjan was second at 120 to lead the Panthers, who finished third (259) of 13 teams, behind champion Canal Winchester (273).

Oney is hopeful that his team will field a full lineup for its league opener, as several wrestlers entered the week either recovering from injuries or ready to restart competition after missing time for eligibility reasons.

North went 0-5 in the OCC-Ohio last year to finish sixth behind champion Lancaster (5-0).

"Mentally, (a full lineup) would be big," Oney said. "That will be a nice test of where we're at. I want to get everybody out there participating in the swing of things. It's a morale boost when everybody is out there participating."

Swimmers prepare for Northeast Classic

Nearing the halfway point of the regular season, 15 boys and girls swimmers will travel to the site of the state meet Saturday, Jan. 12, to participate in the Northeast Classic.

Swimmers must meet time standards to qualify for the Northeast Classic, which is held at Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Ten girls swimmers qualified. That group consists of Grace Cherryhomes, Emily Harness, Sydney Hopkins, Lindsey Keaton, Kate Kinley, Rylee Kreinbrink, Caitlin McCluskey, Lilian Muszynski, Kristin Shuster and Regan Turnbull.

Participating for the boys are swimmers Connor Daniel, Anthony Ojeda-Pesa, Wyatt Ross and Spencer White as well as diver Nicholas Clemens.

The Division I state meet will be held from Feb. 21-23.

All of North's swimmers not heading to Canton will participate in the Central Ohio Splash Invitational on Jan. 12 at Thomas Worthington.

Athletes announce college decisions

Six student-athletes announced their college decisions Dec. 19.

Tyler Foster and Ben Johnson will play football at Ohio University, Samuel Glover will play football at Navy, Cameron Jenkins will play baseball at Urbana, Caroline Kane will play women's golf at Toledo and Lauren Norwood will compete in women's track and field and volleyball at Roberts Wesleyan.

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the North boys basketball, girls basketball, bowling, swimming & diving and wrestling teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 11 -- At Grove City

Jan. 15 -- Home vs. Logan

GIRLS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 11 -- Home vs. Grove City. The Panthers defeated the Greyhounds 40-27 on Dec. 4.

Jan. 15 -- At Hilliard Davidson

BOWLING

*Jan. 10 -- Hilliard Bradley at Rule 3

*Jan. 15 -- Gahanna at Rule 3

SWIMMING & DIVING

Jan. 12 -- Central Ohio Splash Invitational at Thomas Worthington and Northeast Classic at Branin Natatorium in Canton

WRESTLING

*Jan. 10 -- At Gahanna with Reynoldsburg

*League contest