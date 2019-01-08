As Sommer Pitzer clutched a commemorative basketball presented to her moments earlier by coach Erick Herzberg for reaching 1,000 career points, she reflected on an even larger goal.

Pitzer, a senior point guard, is hoping to help guide the Westerville South High School girls team to the Division I state title in March.

"I would definitely take a state title over this," Pitzer said. "The goal stays the same."

The Wildcats reached a regional final last season, losing to eventual state champion Pickerington Central 60-52. They were 8-1 overall before playing the Tigers in a highly anticipated rematch Jan. 8.

South improved to 4-0 in the OCC-Buckeye Division with a 66-14 win over Westerville North on Jan. 4, a game in which Pitzer reached her scoring milestone on a layup midway through the fourth quarter.

"I never thought about this," Pitzer said of reaching 1,000 points. "I just wanted to come in and play and make my teammates better and have fun. It never really crossed my mind. I really didn't think about playing college ball until my sophomore year. Everything just fell into place because of my coaches and teammates."

Pitzer, who has committed to Indiana State, scored a game-high 21 points. Anyssa Jones had 18 and Gabby Hutcherson added 12.

"(Pitzer is) one in a million," Herzberg said. "I don't think I've ever coached a player quite like her. She's not only a great player but a great person. Everything you could say about her is positive. I'm already worried about next year missing her, but I enjoy having her. She's amazing to have and she's true leader out there. ... She's very humble, very religious, very kind."

Pitzer and senior guard Peyton Guice have been stabilizing forces for Herzberg, who is in his first season and didn't take over the program until late September.

"They've been a godsend," Herzberg said. "I've been very fortunate to have those two and Moriah (Culver) as well. She's our third captain. She's a senior. She's been out from an ACL injury, but she's here every day, helping (and) supporting. We have three great senior captains that have helped out."

Guice will play at Ohio University. She is the daughter of Jermaine Guice, who earned all-state honors in basketball and soccer at South and is an assistant coach for the boys basketball team. Jermaine graduated from South in 1990 and played basketball professionally in Europe.

"I'm very proud of (Peyton)," said Jermaine, whose son, Jaiden, is a sophomore guard on the boys team. "The reason I'm proud is that she's following her dream and she's working towards it. Something that she wanted to do at a younger age is possibly play at the next level. She's put in a lot of time and effort to do that."

Before Pitzer and Guice head to college, they hope to lead the Wildcats on another long tournament run.

South will prepare for the postseason with a challenging schedule in the season's second half. Along with playing Pickerington Central, the Wildcats have games against West Chester Lakota West on Jan. 20, Mason on Jan. 21, Africentric on Jan. 25, Dublin Coffman on Jan. 29 and Upper Arlington on Feb. 5.

"The season is going pretty well so far," Guice said. "We've had our ups and downs adjusting to the new coach, but we're playing at a very high level. We have to step it up (though), especially with the second part of the season coming up, which is our toughest part of the schedule."

Through nine games, Jones was averaging a team-best 17.3 points, followed by Pitzer (14.0), Hutcherson (13.0) and Guice (12.7).

Jones and Hutcherson are juniors who have committed to Ohio State.

"We're happy, but not satisfied," Pitzer said. "There are a lot of things that we can be improving on, a lot of things we can be doing better."

South was expected to be without sophomore post player Aja Austin for a few weeks as she recovers from a stress fracture in her right leg. Austin is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 6.1 points.

"We have the potential to be better than we were last year because we've played with each other for so long," Pitzer said. "You can see we're finally starting to mesh."

Boys basketball team upends Warriors

The boys basketball team began 2019 by winning 69-57 at North on Jan. 4, improving to 2-2 in the OCC-Buckeye.

The Wildcats pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Warriors 25-16. Jordan McMillian scored a game-high 29 points and Ryan Greggs added 16.

Jacob Singleton made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 31 points in an 84-50 win over Toledo Waite in the Phil Brown Classic on Dec. 27 at Otterbein. McMillian added 19 points.

The Wildcats were 5-4 overall before playing Pickerington Central on Jan. 8.

Pedrozo to play at Michigan State

Senior football player Jude Pedrozo, a long snapper, committed Dec. 19 to be a preferred walk-on at Michigan State.

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the South boys basketball, girls basketball, bowling, swimming & diving and wrestling teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 11 -- Home vs. Westerville Central

Jan. 12 -- At Cleveland St. Ignatius

GIRLS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 11 -- Home vs. Central

BOWLING

*Jan. 11 -- Olentangy at Delaware Lanes

*Jan. 14 -- Central at Columbus Square Bowling Palace

*Jan. 16 -- Olentangy Liberty at Columbus Square Bowling Palace

SWIMMING & DIVING

Jan. 11 -- Marysville and Dublin Scioto at Dublin Recreation Center

WRESTLING

*Jan. 10 -- At Olentangy

Jan. 12 -- Golden Eagle Duals at Big Walnut

*League contest