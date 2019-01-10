Jeremey Scally breaks life decisions into two categories — those made with his head and those made with his heart.

Among the former was his call to become an assistant principal at Hilliard Davidson High School in 2014 after almost a decade as a teacher. The latter included his decision to return to teaching three years later, a move that also allowed him to return to the Wildcats’ football program as an assistant coach.

A similar motivation led him to leave Davidson after 14 years to become the new football coach at Upper Arlington.

“Being a head coach wasn’t something to necessarily check off my to-do list. It had to be the right situation with the right people and (UA) is a tradition-rich community and a tradition-rich program. All the pieces are in place,” Scally said. “I wasn’t necessarily looking. The hardest part will be leaving a program and people I respect immensely, but I am very excited about this opportunity.”

Scally’s hire, which is pending school board approval, was announced Jan. 8.

He will teach at UA, although his exact role has not been determined.

Scally replaces Joel Cutler, who went 29-21 overall and 14-13 in the OCC-Central Division in five seasons. Cutler said he informed the school district Nov. 30 that he would not re-apply for the job after he was placed on administrative leave for the final two games of last season while the handling of health and wellness issues for his players was investigated.

“We had some excellent applicants but (Scally) just stood out a little bit above everyone else,” athletics director Tony Pusateri said. “He just exudes confidence and leadership. He has a plan for everything. We had two, three, four interviews with him and nothing tripped him up. …

“That he comes from such a strong program is a plus. He’s learned how to win. But he’s his own man. He’ll win on his merits.”

The Golden Bears finished 5-5 overall and 3-2 in the league last season and placed ninth in the Division I, Region 2 computer ratings as the top eight teams qualified for the postseason.

UA made the playoffs just once under Cutler, in 2015, and went 0-11 against its two biggest rivals, Davidson and Dublin Coffman.

Scally, 36, is a 2000 graduate of Sandusky Perkins and secondary instructional leader for Hilliard City Schools. He joined Davidson’s staff in 2004 while he was a senior at Ohio State, coaching wide receivers for a year before overseeing running backs from 2005-13.

Scally then left the team for three years while he served as ninth-grade principal at Davidson, returning in 2017 to coach tight ends. He coached quarterbacks last season as the Wildcats went 11-2 overall and 5-0 in the OCC-Central, losing to Pickerington Central 20-13 in the Division I, Region 3 final.

“He’s big on promoting culture and that’s something a good coach has to be able to do. He hung his hat on helping developing culture in our program,” Davidson coach Brian White said. “We’re flattered that they’d hire an assistant from here. He’s going to do a great job as a head coach. I’ve had assistants leave for other head coaching jobs but none for a team in our league. That part will be interesting. We’re going to miss him and we wish him luck and success.”

Scally already plans to implement some cultural staples, such as having players wear shirts and ties on Tuesdays and their jerseys on Fridays and making sure they learn the alma mater.

Whether UA’s offense will resemble Davidson’s effective triple option remains to be seen.

“That’s kind of the million dollar question, what will the Davidson guy do on offense,” Scally said with a chuckle. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t learn how effective running the ball is at Davidson but regardless of scheme, the bottom line is you have to be fast, physical and effective at whatever you do. Your culture must support the scheme.”

dpurpura@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekDave