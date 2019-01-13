With several games remaining in his junior season, Dublin Coffman High School boys basketball player Dominiq Penn already has surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for his career.

Penn scored his 1,000th point during the Shamrocks’ 58-34 victory over Upper Arlington on Jan. 11 and then scored 32 in an 81-47 victory over Toledo Scott on Jan. 12 to give him 1,036 for his career.

“It’s a great feeling to achieve this milestone considering it’s been one of my goals,” Penn said. “I couldn’t have gotten to where I am without my teammates and coaches. It’s a real blessing to be one of the top scorers in Coffman history and also having the support that I have.”

Penn, who is the son of former Ohio State men’s basketball player Scoonie Penn, is the fourth Coffman player to surpass 1,000 career points. Chris Quinn is the Shamrocks’ all-time leading scorer with 1,670.

The Shamrocks are 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the OCC-Central Division.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek