What role will the Centennial High School boys basketball team play when it battles Olentangy in Knightstown, Indiana, on Saturday, Jan. 19?

Will the Stars play the role of Hickory or wind up on the short end like South Bend Central when the game tips off at 1 p.m. at Hoosier Gym?

The venue was made famous by the 1986 movie "Hoosiers," which was based on Milan's 1954 upset of Muncie Central in the Indiana state championship game.

The Stars are looking forward to playing on the court where many scenes were filmed.

"This is a good opportunity to take a nice trip (and) play at a historic site in an old-school atmosphere," coach Roosevelt Osborne III said. "I feel like they'll really enjoy this once they understand why we're doing this."

Centennial was afforded the opportunity when Olentangy's originally scheduled opponent, Oldenburg (Indiana) Academy of the Immaculate Conception, canceled before the season began.

Osborne said most of his players aren't even familiar with the movie.

"They don't even know the story, which is just amazing to me," he said. "It's a different era, but you'd think anyone interested in playing basketball would watch basketball movies, even older ones. But they'll know all about it by the time we head there."

Myles Martinez, a senior forward who grew up around basketball, said he has never seen the entire movie.

"I've seen bits and pieces but not the whole thing," he said in a phone interview. "I have seen pictures of (Hoosier Gym), and it's a tiny floor. It's historic and it should be a lot of fun. But, no, I haven't seen all of the movie yet."

Martinez then shouted "sorry pops" to his father, Gimel Martinez, who played on Kentucky's 1993 Final Four team.

Osborne said he planned for the Stars to watch the movie Jan. 16 along with video of their Jan. 15 game against Northland. On Thursday, Jan. 17, Centennial will prepare for a key game at Beechcroft the following day. The Vikings and Cougars were co-leaders in the City League-North Division entering the week, as both were 5-1.

"It'll be a busy week and a key week, and we're still trying to find our rhythm," Osborne said. "We didn't play over the holidays and we're about four games behind everyone else in games played. So we're still trying to put it together."

The Stars were 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the league after losing to Linden-McKinley 61-56 on Jan. 11 and having a home game against Dayton Stivers canceled because of bad weather on Jan. 12. They were tied with Linden for third place in the league.

Centennial beat Whetstone 59-48 on Jan. 8 as Jaylen Gilbert had 16 point and Martinez and Kelvin Gilliam scored 10 apiece. The Stars overcame a 15-7 first-quarter deficit.

Against Linden, the Stars were outscored 25-11 in the second quarter and the Panthers closed the game on a 9-1 run. Gilbert had 17 points, Trayvon Jackson scored 11, Gilliam scored 10 and Martinez added eight.

Wrestlers thinking of injured teammate

The wrestling team will compete in its first tournament since Dec. 15 when it takes the mats at Jonathan Alder in the Ron Thomas Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 19.

The Stars will be without senior heavyweight Oscar Espino, who remains in a hospital in Mexico after suffering a broken leg, among other injuries, in an automobile accident over the holiday break.

"Oscar always goes to Mexico to visit his extended family over the break," coach Brian Knisley said. "He was in a bad automobile accident. The vehicle rolled over, and one of his friends died. He has a broken leg and is still there because he's not stable enough to come back yet. He's going through a rough time."

According to Knisley, Espino's mother and father were in Columbus at the time, but his mother has flown to be with him.

"Oscar also played football and some of his friends started a GoFundMe page to help defray costs for his medical bills and for his mother to fly down there," Knisley said. "(The wrestling team) sent him a get-well video (Jan. 10). Everyone at Centennial has him in our thoughts and prayers. We're all rallying behind him. We just want him to get healthy and get back home."

The Stars will compete in City League preliminaries Wednesday, Jan. 23, but the site and opponents had yet to be determined entering this week.

Knisley said senior Flaviano DiPaolo (138 pounds), juniors Kyle Hicks (145) and Maurice Lemons (170) and freshman Deven Price (126) have been wrestling well in recent duals.

"Flaviano is just 7-3 because he had a shoulder injury in the first meet of the season (the Tony Pizzurro Memorial Tournament on Dec. 1 at DeSales) and just returned (Jan. 10 in a dual at Westerville North)," Knisley said. "He still finished third at DeSales. Kyle is only 11-14, but he's made great progress in his set-ups these past few weeks and that has always been his issue. When he gets someone on the mats, he's a finisher. So I'm looking at him really starting to string together some wins after a rough start.

"Maurice is our most-improved wrestler from last year. He's 5-9 after winning just twice all of last season. Deven has some wrestling experience as a freshman, but he's not trusting himself against the older kids he's facing. He's too timid. Once he gains confidence in himself, he'll be a good one."

Girls basketball team crushes Whetstone

The girls basketball team defeated Whetstone 59-18 on Jan. 8 to complete the first round of City-North play, but opened the second round with a 43-31 loss to Linden on Jan. 11.

The Stars were 5-8 overall and 3-5 in the league before playing Northland on Jan. 15.

Centennial scored at least 14 points in every quarter against Whetstone and did not allow more than six in any period. Shamara Bridges had 17 points, Neveah Brown scored 12 and Naa Dromo Korley added nine.

Against Linden, the Stars trailed 26-10 at halftime. Morgan Lawson scored 13 points and Brown added eight.

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the Centennial boys basketball, girls basketball, bowling and wrestling teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 18 -- At Beechcroft. The Stars beat the Cougars 70-66 on Dec. 11.

Jan. 19 -- Olentangy at Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Ind.

*Jan. 22 -- At Mifflin. The Stars beat the Punchers 59-47 on Dec. 14.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 18 -- Home vs. Beechcroft. The Stars lost to the Cougars 67-53 on Dec. 11.

*Jan. 22 -- Home vs. Mifflin. The Stars beat the Punchers 64-32 on Dec. 14.

BOWLING

*Jan. 22 -- Teays Valley at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl

*Jan. 23 -- Northland at Sequoia Pro Bowl

WRESTLING

Jan. 19 -- Ron Thomas Invitational at Jonathan Alder

Jan. 23 -- City League preliminaries at TBA

*League contest