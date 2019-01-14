A season-ending injury to senior guard Josh Corbin in mid-November moved several members of the Gahanna Lincoln High School boys basketball team into more prominent roles earlier than planned.

One of those players, 6-foot-1 senior point guard Elijah Thomas, has been providing a steadying hand to a rotation that the Lions believe has significant upside.

Thomas would like nothing more than to help what could be one of central Ohio's best teams over the next couple years, based on the potential of freshman guard Sean Jones, arrive sooner rather than later.

"It's a different feel not having Josh," Thomas said of Corbin, who signed with Winthrop in November. "Coming into the season, we were going to depend on each other, and now it's really like we've really got to depend on the younger guys. We were thinking their real time was going to be next year, but now they're getting a lot of the time they were going to be getting next year this year. I just feel like we're coming together as a team. We want to learn from certain mistakes that we won't make in the future."

While Corbin was a second-team all-district selection in Division I last season when the Lions finished 17-8, Thomas has increased his scoring average from 13 points last season to 16.8 this winter.

Gahanna is 9-4 overall after beating Mifflin 73-40 on Jan. 12 but dropped to 2-3 in the OCC-Ohio Division with a 63-54 loss to Pickerington Central on Jan. 11.

The Lions will try to avenge a 58-53 loss to Reynoldsburg on Dec. 7 when they play host to the Raiders on Friday, Jan. 18, in the second round of league play.

Thomas made six 3-pointers and finished with 29 points in an 80-66 victory over Logan on Dec. 8 and followed with 27 points in an 85-77 league loss to Pickerington North on Dec. 14.

Gahanna had won five games in a row before losing to Olentangy Liberty 75-62 on Jan. 8 despite holding one of central Ohio's top scorers, Ben Roderick, to 19 points -- 12 below his average.

Thomas, who had 12 points against Liberty while Jones led the Lions with 17, scored in double figures in 10 of his team's first 11 games.

"He's our lone senior, and we need him every night," coach Tony Staib said. "He's really responded for us this year. He's done a very good job as far as leadership. He's a year older and a year wiser. He's definitely improved in all phases of the game, and I'm glad he's off to a good start. We definitely need him on both ends. The way we play, everybody has to defend and get after it."

Jones and junior Nate Staib have settled into key roles in the backcourt alongside Thomas, with Jones averaging 14.6 points and Staib averaging 7.2.

Jones had 21 points in a 60-57 victory over Linden-McKinley on Jan. 2, and Staib scored in double figures in three of Gahanna's first 11 games.

Junior wing player Zane Leitwein also has been a steady offensive contributor.

For Thomas, the biggest progression he's made might be from the mental side.

"When my shot's not falling, nothing else is taking a back seat," Thomas said. "In years past when I wasn't going good offensively, the defense was not there and I wasn't talking as much. I try to stay positive.

"There is upside. We play really hard, we're driven by the doubt. The last couple years we haven't been looked at as the favorite, but everybody wants to win, and on any given night, somebody can have a night."

Swimming teams rounding into form

The swimming and diving teams have less than two weeks of preparation remaining before competing in the OCC-Ohio meet Jan. 26 at Upper Arlington.

The Lions had some of their heaviest training sessions of the season during the holiday break before resuming competition Jan. 4.

On Jan. 4, the boys team won every event while beating Teays Valley 116-53 and the girls won all but two events in a 121-38 win over the Vikings. The next day, the boys team lost to Dublin Coffman 106-70 and the girls lost to the Shamrocks 113-73.

Gahanna then took 19 athletes to the Northeast Classic on Jan. 12 at Branin Natatorium in Canton.

"Normally, our kids maybe have one good race (in the Northeast Classic) because it's the start of coming off our Christmas training," coach Jeff Riegler said. "That's why you get a little (faster times) because you're doing less than what you were doing over the break. We put different kids in different situations and I let them pick their events."

The early January meets were an opportunity for freshmen girls such as Kendall Hitler and Eloise Fisher, both of whom won two events at Teays Valley, and sophomores Caleb Gilger and McCord Riegler and freshman Ethan Krier from the boys team to gain experience.

Wrestlers begin league action

The wrestling team opened OCC-Ohio competition Jan. 10, losing to Pickerington North 40-31 and Pickerington Central 46-24.

The Lions, whose next league dual is Jan. 24 at Reynoldsburg, then finished sixth (114.5) in the eight-team Porter Memorial Tournament on Jan. 12 at Hilliard Bradley, behind champion Hilliard Darby (198.5).

Luke Garbark won the title at 170 pounds in the Porter Memorial. Dylan Kankiewicz (145) and Nate Garbark (182) placed second, Chuck Williams (120) was third and Reggie Pace (152) and Juan Porras (126) were fourth.

"It's not been too bad," coach Mike Flusche said of the season. "We've got a good group of seniors. After that, we've got some inexperienced guys, but the guys are working hard."

Schedules

Below are the coming schedules for the Gahanna Lincoln boys basketball, girls basketball, bowling, swimming & diving and wrestling teams:

BOYS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 18 -- Home vs. Reynoldsburg. The Lions lost to the Raiders 58-53 on Dec. 7.

Jan. 19 -- Home vs. Whitehall

Jan. 22 -- Home vs. New Albany

GIRLS BASKETBALL

*Jan. 17 -- At Reynoldsburg. The Lions beat the Raiders 67-55 on Dec. 7.

Jan. 19 -- At Berlin Hiland in Classic in the Country

Jan. 22 -- At New Albany

BOWLING

*Jan. 18 -- Worthington Kilbourne at Gahanna Lanes

Jan. 19 -- Central District Preview at Columbus Square Bowling Palace

*Jan. 23 -- Marysville at Gahanna Lanes

SWIMMING & DIVING

Jan. 18 -- Big Walnut at Gahanna YMCA

Jan. 19 -- Presidential Pentathlon Plus at Ohio Wesleyan

WRESTLING

Jan. 19 -- Hamilton Township Classic

*League contest