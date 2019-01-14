A fateful long jump in the spring caused repercussions that Makenzie Bush has felt throughout the fall and winter.

After starting in her first three seasons with the Grandview Heights High School girls basketball team, Bush has been forced to the sideline because of lingering effects from a long-jump attempt last spring in which she suffered severe damage to her left knee.

The injury also limited her in volleyball in the fall. Still, she's a captain in basketball this winter.

"I'm really competitive and I miss being out there," said Bush, a 5-foot-6 guard. "I was never the best in basketball, and I just played for fun. Just watching it makes me want to go in and dive for balls and get rebounds.

"I did play a little volleyball (last fall). By the end of the season, it was four months post-surgery so I was able to play (in the) back row, but I wasn't able to dive or jump. That was tough because I have always jump-served. It was better than nothing."

On April 20 in the Bobcat Booster Invitational, Bush was competing in the long jump when she felt pain in her left knee after landing. The pain quickly went away, but five days later, the diagnosis wasn't so bright.

"It was in the Bobcat Invitational and all my friends were there. Someone took a video of me making that jump, so I have that," said Bush, who had surgery May 20, one day before her birthday. "I made my jump and it really hurt a lot for about 20 seconds and then after that I was laughing with my friends.

"The trainer told me it might be my ACL and I was on crutches for a few days. Then (five days after the meet) I found out I tore my ACL and my meniscus and I sprained everything in my knee. It sucked a lot because it was about to be my senior year. I might have gone to state in our (800-meter) relay and then I might have gone in the 200."

Not only was Bush a three-year starter in basketball, but she was the lone player in her class until Nina Amicon came out for the first time this season.

"I miss Makenzie's aggressiveness on the court," said coach Brian O'Mara, whose team was 4-10 overall and 1-4 in the MSL-Ohio Division after losing to Worthington Christian 55-18 on Jan. 11. "She was fearless going to the basket.

"I never have coached a kid her size that could go into the post and convert in transition. It was probably her biggest strength: getting out in the open floor in transition and converting. She would convert more times than miss by far."

Bush helps where she can but wishes she could be on the court.

"I go to every game and every practice and I cheer," she said. "Sometimes I go out there and stand (at practice) and pass the ball when they need me because we don't have a lot of extra people. I rebound for them when we are shooting around. It's kind of like being a manager.

"I never was a huge offensive player, but I could shoot the ball when I needed to. My dad (Ted Bush) bribed me to shoot the ball. He would give me $5 per shot and then after six (shots), it would go to $10 a shot. Basketball is his thing, and he always has loved playing basketball. My getting injured hurt my parents a lot because they love watching my brother Jake and me in sports."

Bush plans to compete in track and field this spring. After that, she will attend West Virginia to study exercise and sports psychology.

"I was going to go into a health-related field, and I have more of an idea of what I would like to do after my injury," she said. "It really has sparked my interest for sports and injuries. After I hurt myself, I really would enjoy watching the physical therapists helping people out in order to get them back to what they want to do.

"I wrote my college essay about (my injury) and it made me realize just how much you actually love something when you can't do it anymore. I didn't get to play volleyball much, which was upsetting. (It's) the same with basketball. I'm glad I'm going to at least be healthy for track."

O'Mara said Bush has been an exemplary teammate and ambassador for the program. He hopes to get her a small amount of playing time before the season ends.

"Makenzie does what she can do to help the program," he said. "Sometimes it's rebounding for the shooters warming up. She's a captain so she goes out before every tip of every game. Even though she can't play, she's a great representative of our program.

"I fully intend for her to suit up on senior night (Feb. 7 at home against Licking Valley), even if it's (just) for a free throw, (because) she has given so much for the program that I want to see her finish on a high note."

Fergusons, Volker lead swim teams in Canton

Junior Charlie Ferguson led the boys swimming and diving team and junior Annie Volker and freshman Phoebe Ferguson led the girls squad in the Northeast Classic on Jan. 12 at Branin Natatorium in Canton.

Charlie Ferguson placed 10th in the 200-yard individual medley (1 minute, 59.5 seconds) and 13th in the 100 butterfly (53:12). He was beaten by only one Division II competitor, as Canton Central Catholic's Joey Mullen edged Ferguson in the 100 fly by three one-hundredths of a second.

The boys tied Hilliard Darby for 31st (11 points) behind champion Dublin Jerome (232) as 42 teams scored.

Phoebe Ferguson was seventh in the 200 IM (2:08.96) and 22nd in the 100 fly (59.76), and Volker was 14th in the 100 backstroke (59.89) and 20th in the 200 freestyle (1:59.41).

The girls were 19th (27) behind champion North Canton Hoover (243) as 48 teams scored.

Boys bowling team starts strong in 2019

The boys bowling team picked up its first two wins of the season in its first two matches of 2019.

The Bobcats were 2-4 overall before facing Worthington Christian on Jan. 16. They defeated Olentangy Liberty 1,892-1,528 on Jan. 8 and Olentangy Berlin 1,887-1,587 on Jan. 10 to improve to 2-4 in the Central Ohio High School Bowling Conference-A Division.

Luke Berlin led Grandview with a 184.0 average through six matches, followed by Noah Gangloff (175.3) and Jack Greer (140.6).

The girls team also was 2-4 overall and in the league after defeating Berlin 1,736-1,271.

Through six matches, Leila Meyer led the Bobcats with a 149.2 average, followed by Emily Bullock (145.4) and Shea McHugh (143.7).

