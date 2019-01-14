This season’s biggest turnaround so far has belonged to the Canal Winchester boys basketball team, which enters the Super 7 for the first time this winter at No. 7.

After going 13-11 last season, the Indians are 12-0 and gained a signature win Jan. 11 when they beat Newark 67-61.

Also of note in the boys rankings, Columbus South moves up two spots to No. 4 after two more convincing City League-South Division wins.

The Gahanna girls, who were sixth in the opening poll before enduring some early ups and downs, move back in at No. 7. Of the Lions’ five losses, two came to Pickerington Central and one was to Westerville South.

Here are our rankings heading into play Jan. 14:

BOYS

1. Pickerington Central (12-0)

2. Hilliard Bradley (11-0)

3. Dublin Coffman (12-0)

4. Columbus South (11-0)

5. Olentangy Liberty (10-2)

6. Pickerington North (9-2)

7. Canal Winchester (12-0)

GIRLS

1. Africentric (12-0)

2. Pickerington Central (12-1)

3. Dublin Coffman (12-1)

4. Westerville South (9-2)

5. Watterson (11-2)

6. Eastmoor Academy (11-2)

7. Gahanna (9-5)