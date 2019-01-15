Nineteen high school football players from central Ohio have been selected to participate in the 74th annual Ohio North-South Classic on April 27 at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, according to an announcement by the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association.

A dozen players from the OCC and City League will compete for the South all-stars in the Divisions I-III game at 4 p.m., and seven others will play for the South all-stars in the Divisions IV-VII game at noon.

The event is the nation’s longest-running high school all-star game and features the state’s top seniors as chosen by the OHSFCA.

The head coach of the South all-stars for the Divisions I-III game will be Olentangy Liberty’s Steve Hale, who has guided the Patriots to three consecutive Division I state semifinal appearances.

Liberty also will be represented by offensive lineman Brady Kuhn, who has received scholarship offers from Morehead State and Davenport and has received interest from Division III national runner-up Mount Union.

Other area offensive linemen selected for the Divisions I-III game were Pickerington North’s Sam Glover, Olentangy Orange’s Zach Stevenson and Upper Arlington’s Jud Utgard.

Glover has committed to Navy, Utgard will play for Brown and Stevenson is expected to walk on at Ohio State.

Other area offensive players chosen for the Divisions I-III game were Walnut Ridge quarterback Isaiah Murphy, Northland running back John Branham Jr. and Pickerington North tight end Tyler Foster.

Murphy, who recently committed to Division II national semifinalist Notre Dame College, completed 125 of 192 passes for 1,985 yards with 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions last fall as the Scots made the Division II playoffs.

Branham rushed for 1,196 yards on 155 carries, had 12 receptions for 160 yards and scored 22 touchdowns as the Vikings went 8-2. He has received 15 Football Bowl Subdivision offers.

Foster had 31 receptions for 487 yards and five touchdowns for North, which went 6-4 but beat four playoff qualifiers.

Area defensive players selected for the Divisions I-III game were Upper Arlington lineman Jackson Ness, Reynoldsburg lineman Jeremiah Burton, Reynoldsburg linebacker Dezman Cooper and Northland’s Mark Lee and Walnut Ridge’s Julius Wood in the secondary.

Ness had nine tackles for loss and 52 total tackles last fall and has signed to play for Boston College, and Burton is an Ohio University commit who had 75 tackles and 13 tackles for loss.

Cooper had 16 tackles for loss and has offers from several Division II and Football Championship Subdivision programs.

Lee has committed to Eastern Michigan and Wood will play for Miami University.

Columbus Academy’s Dorrian Moultrie was selected to play as a defensive back in the Divisions IV-VII game.

Last fall, Moultrie had 56 receptions for 887 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for four touchdowns for the Vikings, who went 6-4. He has received interest from Air Force as well as from several FCS programs.

Also selected to play in the Divisions IV-VII game were Heath’s Austin Weekley (DL), Johnstown’s Bryce Barasch (RB), Caden Calhoun (WR) and Will Lewis (OL), Lakewood’s Zaven Boland (TE) and Licking Valley’s Connor McLaughlin (RB).

Heath coach Tim Ward will serve as an assistant coach for the South all-stars.

