BOYS BASKETBALL

Brady Snyder made four 3-pointers and finished with 28 points as Canal Winchester beat Chillicothe 70-67 on Jan. 9. The Indians entered the week 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the OCC-Capital Division.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eastmoor Academy’s Mchale Grant finished with 23 points and eight rebounds as her team beat Walnut Ridge 58-35 on Jan. 11. During the contest, Grant also scored the 1,000th point of her prep career.