Longtime Hilliard Davidson High School boys track and field assistant coach Ryan Aleshire has been promoted to head coach, replacing Jim Smith, who stepped down last month after leading the program for 31 seasons.

Aleshire, a 1993 Hilliard graduate, served as an assistant the past 17 seasons and also has been an assistant with the football team for 20 years.

Smith, who also resigned last month as a physical education and health teacher at Davidson, moved to Washington, D.C., with his wife, Lori Baldwin, who accepted a position in corporate engagement at Georgetown University.

The Wildcats’ best finish in the Division I state meet under Smith came in 2003 when they tied for third.

