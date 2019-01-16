Senior Terin Kinsway became the sixth Delaware Hayes High School boys basketball player to reach 1,000 career points as the Pacers defeated visiting Marysville 69-44 on Jan. 15.

Kinsway hit the milestone with a short jump hook in the lane with 6 minutes, 18 seconds remaining in the game. Teammates surrounded Kinsway in a brief celebration on the court before his accomplishment was announced to the crowd.

“I knew I needed 18 points and I got some open looks early,” said Kinsway, who scored 11 of his 18 points in the first quarter and also had 11 rebounds and five assists. “I guess it was supposed to be a secret, but I heard about it. It was a nice celebration and I had a chance to thank my friends and family.”

The fans who attended the game had to wonder if Kinsway would reach the mark, as coach Jordan Blackburn moved him from forward to point guard to open up the offense and allow more ball movement.

“He had an advantage on his defender, so we let him handle the ball more than usual and he did a great job with that,” Blackburn said. “We played well as a team, got a win and got to celebrate Terin’s accomplishment.”

The Pacers improved to 9-3.

