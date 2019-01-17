The Ready High School football team will have a new coach next season, but he’s someone who will be familiar to followers of the program.

Joel Cutler, who was the Silver Knights’ coach in 2012 and 2013 when they made back-to-back playoff appearances, is returning to the program after spending the last five seasons as Upper Arlington’s coach.

He replaces Brian Cross, who took over for Cutler in 2014 and led the Knights to a 30-22 record that included two playoff appearances in five seasons.

“It’s an exciting opportunity,” said Cutler, who met with Ready players on Jan. 17.

Cutler is a 1994 Jonathan Alder graduate who played for the University of Dayton and then served as an assistant at UA from 1999-2011.

When Larry Wolf stepped down after a 14-year tenure at Ready in which he went 101-51 with seven playoff appearances, Cutler replaced him.

The Knights went 7-3 in his first season in 2012, including making the Division IV, Region 14 playoffs, and then had one of their greatest seasons in 2013, going 12-2 and reaching a Division VI state semifinal.

Cutler then led UA to a 29-21 record with one playoff appearance in five seasons. With two games remaining last fall, he was placed on administrative leave while the handling of health and wellness issues for his players was investigated.

On Nov. 30, Cutler informed the UA district that he did not intend to re-apply for next season. Cross informed his players Dec. 10 that he was not returning next season as Ready’s coach.

Cutler teaches physical education at Greensview Elementary School in the UA district.

“We’re very excited to have him back at Bishop Ready,” athletics director Steve McQuade said. “Being a Catholic school, we’re excited for coach Cutler to bring his faith-based coaching style to Ready and we look forward to building upon that.”

