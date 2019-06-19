The KidX Summer Series, a free family-oriented slate of events, will return to Polaris Fashion Place for the fourth consecutive year starting Friday, June 21.

KidX Club is a free program geared primarily toward younger children (from toddler to about age 10) and features activities that invite them to explore their world and interact with others, according to a June 17 news release from Polaris.

“Whether it’s expression through art, safety or fitness activities, the KidX Club brings enriching events to members and their families that inspire them to explore, experience and excel,” the release said.

Activities include crafts, entertainers, face painting and balloon twisting, among others, the release said.

Events are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon Fridays, from June 21 to Aug. 9, in the Lifestyle Center near the Cheesecake Factory or inside near the play area, depending on weather, the release said.

“We are thrilled to host another year of KidX Summer Series and offer a safe space for kids to explore their imagination and creativity,” said Mary Dimitrijeska, marketing director at Polaris Fashion Place, a Washington Prime Group mall. “We are committed to providing local families with opportunities to connect and spend time with each other, especially during the summer months.”

Polaris Fashion Place is at 1500 Polaris Parkway in north Columbus.

Schedule of events

June 21: Pirates & Princesses

June 28: The Life of Toys

July 5: Animals featuring The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

July 12: Science Fair featuring COSI

July 19: Chef Junior

July 26: Teddy Bear Tidy Up

Aug. 2: Game Time

Aug. 9: Superheroes & Villains: Back to School Bash

For more information, visit PolarisFashionPlace.com or call 614-456-0120.