Tuesday



GUERNSEY



Quaker City Village Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, Quaker City.



Guernsey Lodge 66, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 730 Wheeling Ave., Cambridge. Above Dollar General.



Byesville Neighborhood Crime Watch, 6 p.m., Village Hall. For information, call Jay Jackson, 740-260-3088.



Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Cambridge. For information, call 740-432-6724. Meetings are free and open to all caregivers, family members and friends with a loved one with memory problems.



Wheeling Township trustees, 7 p.m., Guernsey Community Center, Guernsey.



Family Matters-Divorce Education Session, 7 p.m., Haven of Hope, Administrative Office, 1109 Steubenville Ave., Cambridge. Cost is $10. For information, call 740-439-7233. Appointments are needed 24 hours in advance.



Liberty Township trustees, 6 p.m., at the Township Garage, 72192 Eighth Street Road, Kimbolton.



Women's Democrat Club, 7 p.m. For meeting location, call 740-432-4249.



Byesville American Legion Post 116, 6 p.m., VFW 3760, Byesville. For information, call 740-439-3789.



American Legion Post 116 Ladies Auxiliary, 6 p.m., VFW 3760, Byesville. For information, call 740-432-9671.



Senecaville Village Council, 7 p.m., Senecaville Firehouse. For information, contact fiscal officer, Jacqueline Rothschuh, 740-685-8279.



'Just For Today,' a meeting of Narcotics Anonymous meets at 101 Washington St,. Salesville, every Tuesday at 7 p.m.



Chordial Chorus, Cambridge Chapter of the Harmony Barbershop Society, 6:30 p.m., Dr. Berk Jones office, 61630 Southgate Parkway, Cambridge. New members are welcome. For information, call Lowell Thomas, 432-2208.



Cambridge Social Dance Club, lessons 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mr. Lee's Restaurant (lower level banquet room), East Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge. Practicing and open dancing, 8:30 to 9 p.m. Cost is $13 per week per couple for members; $15 per week per couple for non-members; $6 per couple for students. Annual membership is $25. For information, call 740-826-4081 or 740-502-8171.



Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, 207 N. Third St., Byesville. Use the backdoor entrance.



Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., basement at St. John's Episcopal Church. Open discussion meeting.



Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Stop Nine Church of Christ, Byesville.



Pinochle group, noon to 3 p.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Cambridge.



Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m., Elks Club, Cambridge. Call Buzz Ferguson, 740-439-3794, for information.



Byesville Rotary, 7:30 a.m., Stop Nine Senior Center, 60313 Southgate Road, Byesville. To learn more, call Byesville Rotary Membership Chair Jim Vaughn, 740-432-5605.



Senior VIP Seniors in Motion exercise class, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center.



Cambridge Kiwanis Club, noon, upstairs meeting room at Mr. Lee's Restaurant, Cambridge.



Eagles, 7:30 p.m., Eagles Lodge, Cambridge.



Boy Scout Troop 548, 6:30 p.m., Beckett Avenue United Methodist Church.



Cub Scout Pack 547, 6 p.m., South Elementary School, Cambridge.



MUSKINGUM



National Trail Knitters Guild, 6 to 8 p.m., College Drive Presbyterian Church, New Concord. New members welcome.



New Concord Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., New Concord United Methodist Church (lower level).



NOBLE



GMN Tri-County CAC Inc., board of directors, 4 p.m., Joyce M. Davis Senior Center, Caldwell. Members are urged to attend.



Noble County Tourism committee, noon, Corner Confectionery, Caldwell.



Noble County Alzheimer's Support Group for family members, 10:30 a.m., Senior Apartments, Caldwell, in private dinning room. For information, call 740-732-4212 or 732-7300.



Cub Scout Pack 514, 5:30 p.m., Bates Hill Church of Christ.



Al-Anon, 7 to 8 p.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Belle Valley.