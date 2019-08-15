Hmmmm, ribs.



Lots and lots of ribs.



And this weekend, Orrville’s got them. Get your fill this weekend, as the Orrville Rib & Music Fest leads our Five Best Bets.



ORRVILLE RIB & MUSIC FEST: Plenty of music, a cruise-in, kids' activities and, of course, ribs, will keep downtown Orrville busy this weekend as the Orrville Lions Club puts on this annual event, which starts Friday at 5 p.m., when the railroad museum opens. Blaming Amy takes the stage at 7 p.m., followed by Broken Road: A Salute to Rascal Flatts at 9 p.m. Activities for kids begin at noon on Saturday, followed by a cruise in at 1 p.m. and main stage entertainment by The Locke Boys at 7 p.m. and On The Border: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute at 9 p.m. www.orrvillelionsclub.com



And also … ribs.



PEACH FEST: It's all things peach on Saturday at The Carpenter's Cup, 116 W. Main St., Smithville. Beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m., the shop will offer peach turnovers, peaches-n-cream frappes and peaches for purchase from Becker Produce. Burgers and corn will be grilled outside while the band Honeytown plays. www.thecarpenterscup.com.



WILDERNESS WALK: Take a Sunday afternoon to enjoy nature with a Wilderness Walk at The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave. SW, Wilmot. Led by one of TWC's educational specialists, the walk begins and 2 p.m. and is kid friendly. The path will be chosen based on the audience and the sights and sounds of the season. www.wildernesscenter.org.



ROCK OF AGES: The jukebox homage to the glam metal bands of the '80s continues through Sept. 1 at the Players Guild Theatre of Canton, 1001 Market Ave. N. Return to the era of Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Twisted Sister and Pat Benatar — at least for a few hours. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. For more information and tickets, wwwplayersguildtheatre.org.



BURBANK SESQUICENTENNIAL will be celebrated in the northern Wayne County village Saturday from noon-5 p.m. The event will feature live music from The Twang Cats and Genny Hartley, plus a dunk tank and bounce house, and rubber duck races down the Killbuck Creek. The Norwayne Marching Band will kick things off at noon with Chris Ketler serving as the emcee.