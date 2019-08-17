TALLMADGE — Residents are invited to see the new stadium from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 29.



The evening will include a ceremonial gate opening at 6 p.m. At 6:30 pm, the Board of Education will raise the American flag and the Tallmadge High School Marching Band will perform the national anthem.



Welcoming remarks will be given by Tim Mosher, the district's new athletic director. Mosher, the high school's assistant principal this past school year, takes over from Don Seeker, who took a position with Chippewa High School. Mosher was hired under a two-year contract effective Aug. 1 in late January.



The ceremony, led by Superintendent Jeff Ferguson, is an open house and people are encouraged to stop by to view and walk around the stadium anytime between 6 and 8 p.m.



"We are thrilled to be able to show off this stadium to the public and hope that they are as excited to see it," said Ferguson. "We are so grateful for the community’s support from passing the bond issues to fundraising and sticking by us during the planning and building phases. This is the crown jewel on this exciting athletics development project and we are very proud of the outcome. I hope to see you all there."



The athletic facilities on the high school campus will include a 3,500-seat capacity stadium; an eight-lane track; a 7,500-square-foot field house with locker rooms, public restrooms and concessions; and on-site parking. The field has an Astroturf 3D3 field. The visitor bleachers and press box at Rossiaky Stadium, which is near the former middle school, will be relocated to the new stadium, which is near the high school.



Funding for the new stadium and athletic facilities comes from a 0.9-mill levy, which generates $7 million for the stadium and renovations. These facilities include a football/soccer stadium, practice fields and baseball and softball fields.



