Ohioans have been paying more at the pump since July, but many of them might not know it.



New stickers explaining the gas tax were supposed to be available to local agencies that inspect gas pumps in October. The Ohio Department of Agriculture hasn’t yet produced labels that were sold as a transparency measure, though, as the state increased the tax last year.



The department has ordered 55,000 stickers from a Dayton-based company, and those should take two to three weeks to produce, said Shelby Croft, a spokeswoman for the department. Dayton Stencil’s bid of 13 cents per sticker was the lowest bid.



"Since the signing of the budget, there has been an ongoing, diligent process to ensure the fuel tax stickers are ready for placement on the pumps in the time designated," she wrote in an email.



State lawmakers increased the gas tax as part of the transportation budget passed in March. The tax on a gallon of gasoline increased from 28 cents to 38.5 cents; it jumped to 47 cents on diesel and other fuels.



Since the gas tax increase took effect in July, new revenue has poured into state coffers.



In July, the state collected $240.3 million in motor fuel tax revenue, up from $165.4 million during the same period a year earlier, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation. Between July and October, the most recent monthly data available, the motor fuel tax generated more than $950 million, up from $664 million during those four months in 2018.



The increase was to be divided, with 55% going to state highway funding and 45% trickling down to counties, townships and municipalities for use on roads and bridges.



The transportation budget also required the Ohio Department of Transportation to undergo a performance audit. Auditor Keith Faber’s office announced Thursday that the first phase of that audit had found potential savings of $10.5 million to $21.5 million a year.



The Department of Agriculture was to have 90 days after the law took effect on July 1 to produce the stickers. Asked why it could not meet that deadline, Croft said the department has been working to develop a sticker that meets the requirements and can be easily understood by the average consumer.



The stickers’ absence has led to "curiosity" among county auditors, which have weights and measures divisions that inspect gas pumps, said Frances Lesser, executive director of the County Auditors Association of Ohio.



"As soon as the state is ready to provide county auditors with the new gas tax sticker that was due in October, my office is ready to distribute them accordingly," Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said. "I’m supportive of any effort to bring further transparency."



Croft said local agencies have until fall 2020 to attach the stickers to the pumps. The law gives gas stations the option of the sticker or displaying the information on digital screens, receipts or at the entrance to the station as well.



Columbus inspectors will continue to check pumps without the stickers and will go back to apply them once the state produces the labels, said Cathy Collins, who oversees the city’s weights and measures division.



The city could need more time to apply all of the stickers because of the delay, though, she said.



Rep. Derek Merrin proposed the original bill to require the stickers, which eventually was wrapped into the transportation budget. He said he hopes to see the labels produced by the end of January.



"I just think it’s vitally important that people know how they’re being taxed and how much money is being taken," said Merrin, a Republican from Monclova Township.



rrouan@dispatch.com



@RickRouan