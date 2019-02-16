On Feb. 8, the Crestview FFA chapter held its annual eighth grade recruitment.



Members have the opportunity to explain to eighth-graders the different classes and experiences they can receive through FFA.



There were four stations that the eighth-graders rotated through. These stations included classroom, barn/greenhouse, woodworking and welding. These stations gave the eighth-graders the opportunity to learn what FFA is about and what you need to become a member.



One station the eighth-graders attended was the classroom. In the classroom, the eighth-graders watched a slideshow of different facts about the Crestview FFA chapter and after asked any questions they had about the chapter and activities.



Another station was the shop. In the shop, members told the eighth-graders about their stool project they do their freshman year in FFA.



The next station was the greenhouse/barn. Here, the students learned that you can keep your animal projects out there, if you don’t own a barn to keep them and about the plants you can keep in the greenhouse.



The final station was welding. In the welding station, students learned about the projects older members are doing and the different types of welds there are.