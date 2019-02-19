On Feb. 2, the Smithville FFA Alumni and Chapter held its annual Alumni Farm Toy Show in the Smithville High School cafetorium.



Throughout the day, kids and adults strolled through rows of vendors experiencing and buying various farm toys. Everything from large to small-sized toy tractors, to big pedal tractors, there were toys of all kinds available.



Attendance was up from last year due to a break in the bitter cold that occurred the week before.



For breakfast, vendors were given cinnamon rolls donated by an alumni member.



For lunch, members of the FFA chapter supplied various foods. The menu included pulled pork sandwiches, shredded chicken sandwiches, cheesy potatoes and various desserts.



This show would not have been without the help of Bob Platt, who coordinated the show layout and contacted all vendors.