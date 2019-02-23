On Wednesday, Feb. 13, one member of the Northwestern FFA chapter, Haley Wilson, competed in the district public speaking contest held at Norwayne High School.



She placed third in the beginning prepared speech category.



She prepared a 5-7 minute speech to present at the contest, as well as answered questions about her topic. Her topic was called "Gaining Life Lessons Through the Dairy Industry."



Through her speech, Wilson explained the hardships and responsibilities she, along with many others, have faced as a result of the decline in the dairy industry.