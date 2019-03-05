Wayne SWCD fish sale underway



WOOSTER — The Wayne Soil and Water Conservation District is currently taking orders for its annual fish sale.



There are 10 varieties available: Largemouth Bass, 2-3 inches, 90 cents each; Black Crappie 2-4 inches, Bluegill 2-4 inches, Bluegill/ Hybrid 2-4 inches, Perch 2-3 inches and Redear Shellcracker 2-4 inches, 85 cents each; Channel Catfish, 4-5 inches, 80 cents each; Japanese Koi, 6-8 inches, $12 each; Minnow, 1-2 inches, eight cents each; and White Amur, 8-10 inches, $13 each.



Also available this year, the "Farm Pond Management" book written by S. Fender at $20 each; and Natures Pond Conditioner by Koenders at $90 per 1-gallon bucket.



Deadline for fish orders will be Tuesday, April 9. Pickup date will be Tuesday, April 16 from 9-10 a.m. at the Vanover Street entrance of the Wayne County Fairgrounds.



Order forms are available online at www.wayneswcd.org under the "News and Events" tab and at the SWCD office in the lower level of the Wayne County Administration Building, 428 W. Liberty St., Wooster. Payment must be included with orders. For more information, call 330-262-2836.







Change in format for Dairy Service Unit meeting



WOOSTER — The Wayne-Ashland Dairy Service Unit invites all area dairy producers and dairy-related agribusinesses to attend the 2019 annual meeting. The meeting will be held the evening of March 21at the Buckeye Agriculture Museum, 877 W. Old Lincoln Way in Wooster across from the Wayne County Fairgrounds.



In an attempt to promote more socializing, and take advantage of the museum as the venue, the 2019 meeting will not be a traditional sit-down banquet meal and program format. Instead, the meeting will feature various "food stations" during a social hour (6:30- 7:30 p.m.) with easy to eat foods that do not require fork and knife. Attendees can select the foods they like, walk around, and see museum exhibits and visit with other dairy producers, DSU sponsors and guests. Milk, cheese and ice cream will be available. One of the featured food stations will be an ice-cream sundae bar featuring ice cream donated by Hartzler Family Dairy.



The awards program will have a new format as well. Many of the production award recipients will be announced via an on-screen presentation that will run in a loop during the social hour portion of the meeting. Formal recognition of the dairy herd management award, along with the outstanding dairy youth and DSU scholarship award winners, will take place at about 7:30 p.m.



The final change to the annual meeting program includes a light-hearted and humorous presentation by Randall Reeder as Will Rogers following the award presentations. Randall’s Will Roger persona presentation has won high acclaim from numerous groups, including agricultural audiences. The board hopes this presentation will provide some chuckles and serve as some stress relief from the current economic situation facing dairy farmers.



Cost for the evening is $10 per person; children 3 and younger are free. The Wayne-Ashland DSU pays the remaining portion of the meal cost. Call reservations to the Wayne County Extension office at 330-264-8722 by Friday, March 1.



Register for Women in Ag conference



MASSILLON — Ohio State University Extension will host the sixth annual East Ohio Women in Agriculture Conference, Friday, March 22 from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the RG Drage Career Technical Center, 2800 Richville Drive SE, Massillon. All women and young women (high school age) who are interested, involved in, or want to become involved with food, agricultural, or natural resources production or small business are encouraged to attend.



The conference program features a networking fair and 19 breakout sessions presented by OSU Extension educators, producers and partner agencies. Sessions are focused around five themes: Business & Finance, Plants & Animals, Communication, Home & Family and Special Interest (areas of specific interest to attendees). Dr. Jeff Dwyer, director of Michigan State University Extension and Senior Associate Dean of Outreach and Engagement will provide the conference keynote. He will speak about the effects of stress on farm families and how Extension is helping to "Weather the Storm in Agriculture."



Registered participants, community organizations or businesses interested in sponsorship contact 1-614-292-2433.



Interested individuals can register for the conference online at go.osu.edu/eowia2019. Cost of the conference is $55 for adult participants and $30 for students. Conference fee includes conference participation, continental breakfast, lunch and conference handouts. Deadline for registration is Friday, March 15. For additional information locally, contact Heather Neikirk, OSU Extension Stark County at 330-832-9856, Ext. 3476.



Stay connected with the Ohio Women in Agriculture Learning Network on Facebook @OHwomeninag or subscribe to the Ohio Women in Agriculture blogsite at http://u.osu.edu/ohwomeninag/